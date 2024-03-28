PD: 17-year-old shot multiple times near 55th and Glendale avenues
A teenager is fighting for his life after a shooting outside of a Glendale restaurant Wednesday afternoon.
A teenager is fighting for his life after a shooting outside of a Glendale restaurant Wednesday afternoon.
Donald Trump lashed out Wednesday at the New York judge who put him under a gag order that bars him from commenting publicly about witnesses, prosecutors, court staff and jurors in his upcoming hush-money criminal trial. The former president posted on social media that the gag order was “illegal, un-American, unConstitutional” and said Judge Juan M. Merchan was “wrongfully attempting to deprive me of my First Amendment Right to speak out against the Weaponization of Law Enforcement" by Democrati
The former TLC reality star married Army vet Josh Bowling
Tim O'Brien issued some harsh truths about the former president.
The neighbours of the Prince and Princess of Wales have welcomed an eye-opening addition to the grounds of their stately home in Norfolk – just minutes from Anmer Hall where William and Kate are spending Easter…
"Everyone heard, and no one said anything."
The former president is said to be shifting his approach with Biden.
The “Star Wars” actor has been keeping track.
"I went there to see the lifestyle — and I saw it," Usher told Stern on 'The Howard Stern Show'
The former House GOP speaker pinpointed a Trump weak spot that could cost Republicans large.
“Going back, in hindsight, it’s very clear. Very clear," the GOP voter told the CNN anchor.
The Princess of Wales spoke about her husband in the self-written speech, but significantly delivered it solo
“The living conditions were horrendous, with bugs, feces and trash scattered throughout the home,” local police in California said
Kendall Jenner took to Instagram to share outfit pics of her latest look, a grey sports bra paired with high-waist pedal pushes and the jury (us) is divided...
The Brazilian singer celebrated her birthday with a party in Miami, arriving to the event in a black beaded bra worn over a daring see-through cut-out dress.
CNNCNN on Wednesday aired a portion of Chris Wallace’s interview with Larry David, in which the Seinfeld co-creator doesn’t hold back much when talking about “sociopath” Donald Trump.David, who has been making media rounds—in one instance beating up Elmo—as Curb Your Enthusiasm wraps up its final season, was asked about his response to political events from 2020 onwards.“How much as the 2020 election—and everything that has flowed from it—pissed you off?” Wallace asked.David replied that he “can
Hey Siri, play "Take My Breath Away"
Imagine you have $50,000 to give to your daughter and her husband for a down payment on their new home. The question is, will you owe gift taxes because of your generous gesture? Despite popular framing, the federal gift and estate taxes only apply to very wealthy households. Unless you have approximately $13 million to […] The post I Want to Give My Daughter and Her Husband $50,000 For a Down Payment. Do I Have to Worry About the Gift Tax? appeared first on SmartReads by SmartAsset.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) said Tuesday that it is not her fault if House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) is promoted to the House’s top role after she filed a motion to vacate Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) from the position last week. Greene pushed back on criticism that her motion against Johnson could result in Jeffries…
Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's ex Dara Huang marked their son Wolfie's eighth birthday with a rare baby photo - see his wild hair.
Ukraine said its weekend strikes on Russia's Black Sea Fleet damaged two more ships, a total of four, as it continues to harass the Russian navy.