PD: Colorado man accused of texting with student charged in shooting plot barred from buying gun
An Ohio mother who left her 16-month-old daughter home alone in a playpen for 10 days last summer while she went on vacation pleaded guilty on Thursday to aggravated murder. Kristel Candelario, 32, also pleaded guilty to child endangerment as part of a plea deal with Cuyahoga County prosecutors, who agreed to dismiss two murder counts and a felonious assault charge. Candelario now faces a life term when she's sentenced March 18. Authorities have said Candelario left her daughter, Jailyn, in thei
Alyssa Pointer-Pool/Getty ImagesThe already sticky situation in which Fulton County, Georgia, District Attorney Fani Willis has found herself, which centers on her romantic relationship with Special Counsel Nathan Wade, may have just gotten stickier.Wade, the trial attorney Willis hired to help prosecute former President Donald Trump on state charges of election interference, allegedly visited the DA at home—occasionally arriving late at night and staying until the wee hours—some three dozen tim
The U.S. Treasury Department estimates the New Generation Jalisco Cartel is bringing in hundreds of million a year linked to timeshare fraud.
She took her son to the bus stop to get him to fight another child, Memphis police say.
The incidents began when the victim was in ninth grade, police said.
Howard Steven Ault was resentenced for the 1996 murders of DeAnn Emerald Mu’min, 11, and Alicia Sybilla Jones, 7.
Anthony Robinson is suspected by police of murdering six women
The child was taken to jail in a police cruiser and held in a cell for nearly an hour, his mother said.
Police previously identified Analiesa Golde as a suspect in the January murder of her husband Phillip E. Pierce
Australian TV personality Jesse Baird and his boyfriend Luke Davies were last seen on Monday.
MEDELLIN, Colombia (AP) — The lush valley enveloping Medellin was once the heart of a brutal war involving the Colombian government, drug cartels and a smattering of other armed groups. But a sharp dip in violence in the country’s second-biggest city has attracted a flood of tourists to its vivid colors, busy cafes and booming nightlife. About 1.4 million visited last year, many of them American. Now the tourism boom has presented officials with a new set of dark challenges, including an uptick
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A 16-year-old Oklahoma high school student who died a day after an altercation in a school restroom that may have been prompted by bullying over gender identity did not die as a result of injuries sustained in the fight, police said Wednesday. Police in the suburban Tulsa community of Owasso are investigating the death of 16-year-old Nex Benedict, whose family said identified as nonbinary and used they/them pronouns. Although the cause of death has not been determined, Owass
David Tronnes was convicted of the 2018 murder of wife Shanti Cooper-Tronnes
The teacher was hospitalized with a concussion and other injuries, authorities said.
Hours before the mother is accused of killing her children, she wrote on Facebook she was “blessed” to be their mother. “Us against the world,” she said in the post.
Two boys, ages 12 and 13, have both been charged with manslaughter in the death of a 12-year-old boy in Saskatoon.The homicide is the city's fifth in 2024. There were 12 in all of 2023.Both accused boys are also charged with four weapons-related offences, Saskatoon police said in a Wednesday news release.Police did not specify which weapons offence charges the boys are facing.Officers were called to Matheson Drive, near the 33rd Street West and Confederation Drive Intersection, at about 3 a.m. C
A federal appeals court panel on Thursday moved to stay a district judge's order that cleared the release of an alleged leader of a white supremacist organization who had previously fled the U.S. to evade prosecution. Robert Rundo, the alleged leader of the white supremacist 'Rise Above Movement,' was released from prison in Orange County Wednesday, before the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals issued their temporary stay. The U.S. Attorney's Office in the Central District of California confirmed Thursday night that Rundo had been taken into custody.
The trial of Juan Orlando Hernández, the former president of Honduras who prosecutors say wanted to stuff drugs "up the noses of the gringos," continues in New York.
A joint investigation between Canadian and U.S. authorities has resulted in a "record-breaking" seizure of illegal firearms in Ontario, police say.At a news conference in Orillia Thursday, members of the OPP's provincial weapons enforcement unit and U.S. Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) told reporters that a total of 274 illegal firearms, intended for sale in the Greater Toronto Area, have been seized on both sides of the border."Illegal firearms like these are used in violent crimes such
Timothy Burke, a former journalist, has been charged with 14 federal crimes over the alleged hack and leaking of a series of unflattering behind-the-scenes clips of Tucker Carlson, according to an indictment unsealed Thursday.