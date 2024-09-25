Peabody remember wrestler who died after medical emergency

SWNS

A mum says trolls tell her she should have "aborted" her son because he was born without arms and legs - but says "nothing is going to stop him". Little Byson Cox, just 10-weeks-old, was born with a congenital limb difference - which means he was born without arms and legs. Parents Bonnie, 24, and Tyler Cox, 27, were "scared" when they first found out at their 20 week scan but there was never a question over keeping him. Bryson was born via emergency c-section on July 6, 2024 weighing exactly 4lbs and Bonnie instantly thought he was "perfect". He is already rolling around, looking around, and babbling, and the parents are excited him to see him grow. Bonnie said cruel trolls said Bryson "should have never been born" and they should "have got an abortion" but the parents said he's just like a "normal newborn".