Peace region golfer Jake Lane competes in RBC Canadian Open

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — A golfer hailing from the Peace region is in the field at the PGA’s RBC Canadian Open in Hamilton this weekend.

Charlie Lake’s Jake Lane qualified for the tournament after posting a 5-under-67 during the B.C. regional qualifying tournament held in Pitt Meadows earlier this month.

Lane now makes his home in Vancouver.

This included starting with a bogey on the second hole and turning his round around with back-to-back birdies on holes three and four.

He said making the trip east for the PGA’s lone Canadian stop meant something special to him as a Canadian.

“That’s what every young pro and amateur dreams of. It’s going to be a dream come true,” said Lane.

Lane started the tournament with two birdies on the front nine holes in round one, posting a two-over par 37 at the Hamilton Golf and Country Club.

However, he ended his round by bogeying three of the last four holes, finishing his first round round in Hamilton at 6 over par.

Through six holes on Friday, Lane has a score of 11 over par.

Held since 1904, the RBC Canadian Open is one of the oldest tournaments in professional golf, with disruptions due to the two World Wars and the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more on the RBC Canadian Open, visit their website.

Ed Hitchins, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Energeticcity.ca