'Peace won’t be given' but U.S. will stand with Kyiv - Zelenskiy

Zelenskiy, in a slick 21-minute New Year video greeting to his compatriots, also said only a strong Ukraine could secure peace and earn worldwide respect.

"We know that peace will not be given to us as a gift, but we will do everything to stop Russia and end the war, something each of us desires," Zelenskiy said against a backdrop of the blue-and-yellow national flag, battlefield scenes and pictures of children.

He recalled conversations with outgoing U.S. President Joe Biden, President-elect Donald Trump and "everyone who supports us in the United States".

"I have no doubt that the new American president wants and will be able to bring peace and end (Russian President Vladimir) Putin's aggression," Zelenskiy said.

Biden's administration has provided by far the most military support for Ukraine among Western nations since the February 2022 full-scale invasion.

Ukraine has been wary of Trump's criticism of aid to Kyiv and his pledge, during the U.S. election campaign, to bring a quick end to the war, but Zelenskiy has expressed optimism about ensuring continuing U.S. support.