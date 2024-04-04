Peacekeepers’ new community resource goes public

The Kahnawake Peacekeepers went public about a new resource that victims of domestic violence or sexual assault can depend on to help them in the wake of such a crime, unveiling a Facebook page that will allow the public to get in touch with the officer in charge immediately.

The Domestic Violence Resource Officer is a role being filled by Peacekeeper Isabelle Nicholas, and, in fact, she’s been filling it quietly since last May.

“The Peacekeepers put me in this role and I just sort of ran with it,” Nicholas said. “I started out on my own and figured out how to do this. I networked, I met with other Domestic Violence Resources officers throughout Quebec and kind of figured out that there is so much to offer for those who are harmed by intimate partner violence.”

Nicholas will act as a liaison between victims and Crown Prosecutors, linking victims to partnering services such as Centre d’aide et de lutte contre les agressions a caractere sexuel (CALACS), les centres d’aide aux victimes (CAVAC), Rebatir, which offers legal aid to victims of sexual assaults and domestic violence and Kahnawake's Ionkwatahónhsate Victims Services.

Each of those are non-profit, victims-rights’ organizations.

Kahnawake Peacekeepers Public Relations Officer Kyle Zachary said Nicholas would help guide those community members though the court system – which can be source of mistrust for some.

“It’s fair to say there are still a lot of raw emotions and feelings for a lot of community members when it comes to outside authorities and the courts,” Zachary said. “That’s part of the reason we had to enact this new role. It’s a very good initiative, and it’s off to a very good start so far. (Nicholas) is doing a very good job.”

The process will entail emergency calls coming in directly to the Peacekeepers – that hasn’t changed, Zachary emphasized – and the Nicholas will follow up with victims, as soon as up to the minute after a call.

“The Peacekeepers officer will take a report, and (Nicholas) will follow up, instantly, if she’s in the office,” Zachary said. “If she’s not in the office, or it happens overnight, she’ll follow up the next day.”

The public rollout of Nicholas’ role was accompanied by a KMPK Domestic Violence Awareness Facebook page that will allow Nicholas to stay in touch with both victims of violence, as well as the suspects.

“I’m here for the harmed, and I’m here for the harmers as well. We really do want people who do harm to come to terms with their own anger, and what drives them to violence. I really do want to help them end the cycle of abuse, pain and violence,” Nicholas said.

She’s not a typical police officer.

“I don’t wear a police unform,” Nicholas explained. “I have an office, with a couch in it. I try to make people feel comfortable. A lot of the time people have questions. I try to answer those questions and if we don’t know the answers, I’ll accompany them to help to find the answers. I’m also the link between them and the Crown Prosecutor. If they’re nervous about going to court, I’ll pick them up and go with them. If they’re having trouble with French, I speak French. I have sympathy for them, because I was in a similar domestic situation before I was a Peacekeeper. I’m not a psychologist but I get it.”

Nicholas is in the office Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

