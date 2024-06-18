Peacock, BBC Three, series 2 review: you won’t pull a muscle laughing at this gym-bro sitcom

Peacock (BBC Three) is a sitcom that sends up gym culture. Unfortunately, I can’t tell you how well it skewers its subject because I’ve never been in one. All I can do is judge Peacock against other workplace comedies, and tell you that it’s underwhelming.

Andy Peacock (Allan Mustafa) is a pretty hopeless personal trainer who has attempted to rebrand himself as a “body-positive” fitness coach. This means he teaches aerobics classes to people who are large, unfit or a middle-aged lady who insists upon exercising in a cardigan, and he entices them to turn up by providing a snack table laden with crisps.

Mustafa, formerly of the popular comedy People Just Do Nothing, is a reliable performer. But the character owes so much to David Brent that you feel short-changed when he doesn’t give one of those looks straight to camera. And while his nemesis Jay (Lucien Laviscount) is a decent foil – the kind of good-looking, cocky “gym bro” who could have stepped straight out of Love Island – the rest of the characters and their circumstances seem to have been thrown in at random, such as the best friend who is trying to raise twins on a tiny houseboat.

This is series two. In series one, the joke was that Andy was getting a bit old for this business and panicking about being usurped by younger people with noticeable abs. There was also an inept boss and general workplace shenanigans – think of it as a BBC Three take on The Brittas Empire. Now he has joined a new gym full of Gen-Z horrors (“This is the zen pilates and meditation section – the light in here is so great for content”).

This setting has plenty of comic promise, but writers Ben Murray and Steve Stamp have broadened things out so we get equal amounts of Peacock’s private life, including his bored girlfriend’s attempts to spice up their life with a threesome, and that houseboat couple coping with parenthood. This leads to some amusing setpieces but none of it coheres into a satisfying sitcom. It leaves the sense that a fair amount of comic talent – both acting and writing – is in need of a better home.