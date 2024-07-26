Peacock Sets “Real Housewives” Dating Show Spinoff with Luann de Lesseps, Gizelle Bryant and More (Exclusive)

Shannon Storms Beador and Ashley Darby will round out the cast, sources tell PEOPLE

Getty (4) From left: Luann de Lesseps, Gizelle Bryant, Shannon Storms Beador and Ashley Darby

Peacock is giving Real Housewives fans something they're sure to love.

The streaming network — which is currently home to Love Island USA — has set a new reality dating series, sources tell PEOPLE, which will gather eligible singles in a quest to win the hearts of four of Bravo's biggest bachelorettes.

Being produced under the working title Love Hotel, the show will star Luann de Lesseps (The Real Housewives of New York City), Shannon Storms Beador (Real Housewives of Orange County) and Real Housewives of Potomac O.G.'s Gizelle Bryant and Ashley Darby.

Filming will take place in September in Cabo San Lucas, where the women will be offered a diverse dating pool, insiders say. The show is expected to air sometime next year.

This isn't the first time the network has produced an all-star Housewives series.

In November 2021, Peacock debuted Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, which brought together seven of the franchises stars — including de Lesseps — for a vacation in Turks and Caicos.

Multiple seasons of the spinoff continued from there, including an Ex-Wives Club edition in June 2022 that featured former Housewives visiting Dorinda Medley's famed Blue Stone Manor. The season wound up leading to television returns for reality stars like Phaedra Parks (now on the cast of Married to Medicine) and Tamra Judge (back as an orange-holder on RHOC).

Both were also on season 2 of Peacock's Emmy-nominated hit The Traitors, of which Medley will be a part of in season 3.

Sophy Holland/Peacock The cast of 'Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip' season 2

Like de Lesseps, Bryant starred on an Ultimate Girls Trip — specifically, season 3, which was set in Thailand. De Lesseps and Medley then went back for season 4 of Ultimate Girls Trip, this time for a RHONY Legacy-themed season with fellow alums of the show Kelly Killoren Bensimon, Sonja Morgan, Ramona Singer and Kristen Taekman. That premiered in December 2023.

Another RHUGT season, filmed in Marrakech, Morocco, remains in limbo amid ongoing legal battles between Caroline Manzo and the network/production company, stemming from an alleged incident involving Brandi Glanville.

bravo 'Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip' season 3

Shed Media, which produced Ultimate Girls Trip, is helming the Love Hotel series as well.

Over the years, Bravo viewers have watched the ups and downs of the romantic lives of de Lesseps, 59, Bryant, 53, Storms Beador, 60, and Darby, 36.

Each are currently single, though Darby and her estranged husband Michael Darby have yet to file for divorce since she announced their separation in April 2022.

Storms Beador filed for divorce from ex-husband David Beador in December 2017, and settled by April 2019. She next dated John Janssen for 3½ years, starting in summer 2019. He called off their romance in late 2022 and again in September 2023, after briefly reconciling, not long after her arrest for an alleged DUI and hit-and-run.

Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock The 'Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip' season 4 cast

When RHONY premiered in March 2008, de Lesseps was married to first husband Count Alexandre de Lesseps, though the two divorced in 2009. She spent the next four years dating French wine distributor Jacques Azoulay before marrying Tom D'Agostino in 2016 in a lavish, three-day celebration in Palm Beach, Florida. Divorce would come just eight months later.



Bryant, meanwhile, has kept her relationships mostly off-screen. She was previously married to Jamal Bryant from 2002 to 2009. They tried dating after divorce, but it didn't last. The podcast host, who also runs an athleisure business with Darby, was been linked over the past few years to fellow Bravolebrity Jason Cameron, but has kept things casual between them.

All seasons of the Real Housewives and Ultimate Girls Trip can be streamed on Peacock.

