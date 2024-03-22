'Peaky Blinders' creator says Cillian Murphy will reprise role in movie: 'He's brilliant'

Fresh off of his best actor win at the 2024 Oscars, Cillian Murphy is already creating buzz for another beloved character.

"Peaky Blinders" creator Steven Knight has been teasing a movie version of the BBC show since before the finale aired and on Tuesday, he confirmed the project and the return of Murphy's role as Birmingham gang leader Tommy Shelby.

"He definitely is returning for it," Knight told Birmingham World at the premiere of his new BBC drama "The Town."

The "Peaky Blinders" creator added: "We're shooting it in September just down the road in Digbeth."

Knight also praised Murphy for his Oscar win last month for his leading role in "Oppenheimer." "It was so deserved. I mean he's brilliant, and he's such a great human being, and he leads the line when we're shooting and he's so level headed and straight forward. He deserves everything he gets," Knight said.

USA TODAY has reached out to reps for Murphy for comment.

Murphy reprising his role as Tommy is in line with comments the actor has made over the past year expressing interest in the film so long as the script was up to par.

“I have always said that if Knight delivers a script that I know he can deliver, because he is such a phenomenal writer, I’ll be there," the Oscar-winning actor told the Irish Star last month. "If we want to watch 50-year-old Tommy Shelby, I will be there. Let’s do it."

Murphy reiterated those comments in April, telling Rolling Stone U.K., "If there’s more story there, I’d love to do it. But it has to be right."

"Steve Knight wrote 36 hours of television, and we left on such a high. I’m really proud of that last series. So, it would have to feel legitimate and justified to do more," he added. "I’ve always thought that if there’s more story to tell."

'Oppenheimer' star Cillian Murphy wins first Oscar at 96th Academy Awards

"Peaky Blinders" originally premiered on BBC, expanding in popularity after the series landed on Netflix. The show concluded after six seasons, ending in April 2022.

Story continues

Ahead of the series finale, Knight told teased the possibility of a film version and its plot. "In (season) six we're bringing in the new generation, and they are going to be part of what happens in film," he told Esquire in February 2022. "I think it's finding those actors that you just watch and you think, there you go. There's the future."

How to watch 'Peaky Blinders'

All six seasons of "Peaky Blinders" are available to stream on Netflix.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'Peaky Blinders' creator confirms movie, Cillian Murphy return