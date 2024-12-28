‘Peaky Blinders’ Creator Steven Knight Teases More Projects Beyond Film: “It Won’t Be The End”
The Shelbys aren’t going anywhere any time soon.
Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight recently teased to the U.K.’s Times Radio that there could be additional projects beyond the film slated for release in the next year or so. Speaking to journalist Jane Mulkerrins, the screenwriter confirmed wrapping production on the spinoff movie ahead of the holidays, though no release date has yet been set.
“It’s a bit too soon for that, but you know, you can sort of work out that it will be about a year,” he said.
When questioned whether there would be “plans for more Peaky Blinders beyond” the pic, Knight answered, “Well, it’s interesting you should ask that question because the film is coming out and that won’t be the end.”
Whether it’s another series or film, Knight kept mum on that: “It won’t be the end, let me put it that way. I’m not saying none of it.”
While BBC’s wildly popular six-season crime period drama came to a close in April 2022, the series finale did not mark the end to Tommy Shelby’s (Cillian Murphy) story. Photos from set began pouring online following the commencement of principal photography in the U.K. beginning late September. As the Oscar-winning Murphy returns to his iconic role as the leader of the Birmingham gang family, he will be joined by additional stars Rebecca Ferguson (Mission: Impossible, Dune), Barry Keoghan (The Banshees of Inisherin, Saltburn) and Tim Roth (Pulp Fiction, Reservoir Dogs). Stephen Graham, who played Hayden Stagg in the last season of the BBC series, will star in the film as well.
Following the series’ conclusion, Knight teased to Deadline that the movie would explore World War II England. Peaky itself follows the crime family into the 1920s, getting its series’ title from the gang’s modus operandi of sewing razor blades into its caps. Additional plot details on the Netflix film (made in association with the BBC), however, are being kept close to the vest.
