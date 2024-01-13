Peaky Blinders star on "strange" experience working with real-life partner

ITV

Peaky Blinders star Sophie Rundle has reflected on the "strange" experience of working with her fiancé Matt Stokoe on After the Flood.

The ITV drama sees Rundle play Joanna Marshall, a police officer tasked with solving the death of an unidentified man following a natural disaster.

ITV

Related: Is ITV crime drama from Peaky Blinders star worth watching?

The six-part series also stars Stokoe in the role of Pat, Joanna's husband, and Rundle detailed the experience of working together during an appearance on The One Show.

"You'll have to ask Matt [how it went]", she joked. "I had a lovely time but I don't know [if he did]. It's a strange one to play opposite your partner but lovely. Often, you do these jobs and you go into the makeup trailer in the morning and you say: 'Hi - I'm Sophie, I'm your wife.'

"You have an hour to build up some rapport with someone, so whether it's your partner or a friend or someone you've worked with, it's nice when there's history there."

She added: "[Matt] did tell me off! He said that one day we had this huge fight scene and we got back home and, normally we just leave it all there [on set].

ITV

Related: Netflix confirms Peaky Blinders and Fool Me Once connection

"But apparently I was slamming cupboard doors and I was in a bit of a huff. He said: 'You know WE didn't have a row today.' I was like, 'Oh, I think I am annoyed at you about that!' But mainly, it was great!"

Rundle also told presenters Lauren Laverne and Jermaine Jenas more about the series, teasing that her character would have a forthright demeanour.

"She's grown up in this community and has really cared about it," she said. "She doesn't have this filter of self-preservation. She throws herself in - literally!"

After the Flood airs on ITV1 and streams on ITVX.

You Might Also Like