Pearl Harbor Day: See photos of the attack that brought the US into World War II
James Powel, USA TODAY
·1 min read
Over 80 years later, Dec. 7, 1941 is a date that still lives in infamy.
The attack on Pearl Harbor launched the United States into World War II and left an indelible scar on the American psyche matched only by the attacks of Sept. 11.
A recorded 2,403 service members and civilians were killed during the attack on Pearl Harbor, according to the National Park Service. Efforts to identify those who died in the attack continue to this day.
The attack led to one of the darkest stains on the modern American record, as in response President Franklin D. Roosevelt invoked the Alien Enemies Act of 1798 to imprison more than 100,000 Japanese Americans, many of them U.S. citizens, in concentration camps.
