Pearl Harbor Day: See photos of the attack that brought the US into World War II

Over 80 years later, Dec. 7, 1941 is a date that still lives in infamy.

The attack on Pearl Harbor launched the United States into World War II and left an indelible scar on the American psyche matched only by the attacks of Sept. 11.

A recorded 2,403 service members and civilians were killed during the attack on Pearl Harbor, according to the National Park Service. Efforts to identify those who died in the attack continue to this day.

The attack led to one of the darkest stains on the modern American record, as in response President Franklin D. Roosevelt invoked the Alien Enemies Act of 1798 to imprison more than 100,000 Japanese Americans, many of them U.S. citizens, in concentration camps.

The U.S. Congress apologized for the incarceration in 1988, a rare move, calling the program a product of "racial prejudice wartime hysteria, and a failure of political leadership" by Roosevelt and others. The incoming Trump administration has said they will invoke the act again to remove undocumented immigrants.

Eighty-three years after the Pearl Harbor attacks, here's a look at some of the photos during and after the bombings that awoke the sleeping giant.

Photos: Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941

Ford Island is seen in this aerial view during the Japanese attack on Pearl harbor December 7, 1941 in Hawaii. The photo was taken from a Japanese plane.

A captured photograph taken aboard a Japanese carrier before the attack on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, December 7, 1941.

A Japanese photograph taken during the attack on Pearl Harbor shows smoke rising from Hickam Field in the background, December 7, 1941.

Sailors attempt to save a burning PBY amphibious aircraft at during the Japanese raid on Naval Air Station Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii December 7, 1941.

Sailors in a motor launch rescue a survivor from the water alongside the sunken battleship USS West Virginia during or shortly after the Japanese air raid on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, U.S. December 7, 1941.

The damaged battleship USS California, listing to port after being hit by Japanese aerial torpedoes and bombs, is seen off Ford Island during the attack on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, U.S. December 7, 1941.

The USS Arizona burns after the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, December 7, 1941.

The USS West Virgina in flames after the surprise attack at Pearl Harbor, December 7, 1941.

The USS Shaw explodes during the Japanese raid on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, December 7, 1941.

U.S. Sailors stand amid wreckage watching as the USS Shaw explodes December 7, 1941 on Ford Island, Pearl Harbor, Hawaii during the Japanese attack.

A Marine rifle squad fires a volley over the bodies of 15 officers and men killed at Naval Air Station Kanoehe Bay, Hawaii during the Pearl Harbor raid the previous day. Picture taken December 8, 1941.

The wreckage of a Japanese fighter bomber brought down during the Pearl Harbor attack on December 7, 1941.

Wreckage of a US Navy amphibian plane being photographed on December 10, 1941. It was destroyed during the Pearl Harbor attack.

Dan Pires the caretaker at Punahou School, Honolulu examines a chunk taken out of a windowsill by anti-aircraft shrapnel after the attack on Pearl Harbor in December 1941.

Shortly after the Japanese attack in Hawaii's Pearl Harbor, young men line up to volunteer at a Navy Recruiting station, Boston, Massachusetts, December 8, 1941.

A sign reading: 'I AM AN AMERICAN', on the Wanto Co grocery store at 401 - 403 Eighth and Franklin Streets in Oakland, California, the day after the attack on Pearl Harbor, 8th December 1941. The store was closed and the Matsuda family, who owned it, were relocated and incarcerated under the US government's policy of internment of Japanese Americans. The sign was installed by Tatsuro Matsuda, a University of California graduate.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Pearl Harbor: See the Dec. 7, 1941 attack in photos