The Canadian Press

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The New England Patriots have claimed Canadian quarterback Nathan Rourke off waivers from the Jacksonville Jaguars, the NFL team announced Tuesday. The Jaguars paced Rourke on waivers Saturday. He began the season on Jacksonville's practice roster and had two stints on the team's active roster. By signing Rourke off waivers, the Patriots must place him on their 53-man active roster. Rourke is in his first NFL season after a standout 2022 CFL campaign with the B.C. Lions. The