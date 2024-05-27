Pearl police investigate carjacking

Latest Stories
- People
Ky. Mother Faces Possible Death Penalty After Toddler's Death. Her Defense Lawyers Blame Social Media
Erica Lawson's toddler daughter Elena died on July 30, 2023 at a hospital in Tennessee
- People
Mom Sentenced in Death of 4-Year-Old Daughter Who Was Fed Mountain Dew in a Bottle, Causing Her Teeth to Rot
Tamara Banks, 41, has been sentenced to at least nine years in prison after pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter in March
- CBC
Hundreds of charges after OPP seize guns, drugs in Tyendinaga Township raid
Four people face more than 500 charges after a Saturday police raid at a home in Tyendinaga Township uncovered drugs and dozens of guns, according to police.Ontario Provincial Police say nearly 100 firearms, including both handguns and long guns, were found — some of which had been reported stolen and several of which were loaded.Photos shared by police show rows of rifles, shotguns and pistols spread out on a concrete floor and across what appears to be an old mattress. There's also an image sh
- Fresno Bee
A cop gave Fresno man a jaywalking ticket. Then came ‘campaign of hate and revenge’
The police officer has filed a lawsuit requesting over $16 million in damages for his family.
- CBC
Man convicted in 2007 attack still too dangerous to be released from prison
The Parole Board of Canada has ruled that a Nova Scotia man is still far too high a risk to be released from prison.And that decision is, apparently, just fine by him.Michael Derrick Robicheau was declared a dangerous offender in 2013 and ordered locked up indefinitely. The sentence followed a vicious attack on a Dartmouth, N.S., gas station attendant in 2007. Robicheau sexually assaulted the woman and slit her throat, leaving her for dead. She survived.When he was arrested a short time after th
- Kansas City Star
Missouri veteran facing June execution reflects on murder case, family and faith
David Hosier sat down with The Star for an interview at Potosi Correctional Center. The 69 year old served with the U.S. Navy and the Jefferson City Fire Department before landing on death row.
- People
'Serial Slingshot Shooter': Man, 81, Arrested for Allegedly Terrorizing Neighborhood for 10 Years
Prince Raymond King used a slingshot and ball bearings to vandalize windows and windshields, police say
- The Daily Beast
Opinion: How Trump’s Defense Could Salvage Its Inept Case at Hush-Money Trial
Mark Peterson/ReutersNo one can predict a criminal jury verdict with anything approaching scientific accuracy. This includes lawyers, judges, and, most certainly, political commentators.This is the mystery of the truth-divination system we call a criminal justice system. We let two white knights (the presumption of innocence clothes both prosecution and defense in white) joust and whoever wins is determined to be representing the side of truth. Juries decide which side wins.After the Trump trial
- CBC
16 charged in major auto theft bust, Peel police say
Peel police say they've arrested 16 people and laid 322 criminal charges in connection with a months-long auto theft investigation.Police say 369 stolen vehicles — valued at $33.2 million collectively — have been recovered as a result of the investigation, which began in October 2023.The accused range in age from 17 years old to 57 years old, police say, and warrants have been issued for 10 additional suspects."This has been Peel Regional Police's most significant auto theft investigation to dat
- Global News
Woman seriously injured in Fairview Mall stabbing: Toronto police
A woman is hospitalized with serious injuries after being stabbed by a man at Fairview Mall on Sunday, according to Toronto police. The incident occurred at Sheppard and Don Mills shortly before 12:30 p.m., prompting a swift response from paramedics. The suspect was apprehended by mall security prior to the arrival of law enforcement. An investigation is currently underway.
- People
4 Inmates, Including 3 Double-Murder Suspects, Escape from Louisiana Jail
3 of the escapees are accused of breaking into a home and killing a man and his 12-year-old daughter
- People
Man Accused of Beating to Death Another Man After He Didn't Return a Borrowed Car
Matthew Weldon, 37, is facing second-degree murder charges in the death of 49-year-old Carroll Bryan
- CBC
Accused murderer in court after victim's remains found in grass fire last month
A Calgary man facing a murder charge after human remains were discovered by firefighters west of the city was in court Monday as lawyers dealt with a conflict issue. Christopher Stack, 39, faces a charge of first-degree murder in the death of Kyle Schuiling, 33.Court records suggest police aren't sure when Schuiling was killed.The offence dates listed on court documents show Stack is accused of murdering Schuiling between April 1 and April 3, 2024.Lawyer in conflict Schuiling's body was found by
- People
2 Brothers Dead, 3 Injured After Employee Opens Fire at Pa. Business: ‘Cold-Blooded Shooting’
Leovanny and Giguenson Peña-Peña, brothers from the Dominican Republic, were killed in the shooting, Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said
- USA TODAY
7 shot, 17-year-old boy dead and 1 left in critical condition in Michigan shooting: police
A 17-year-old boy is dead and another person is in critical condition after a shooting in Downtown Lansing, Michigan, on Memorial Day.
- CBC
Man arrested for driving drunk twice overnight in St. John's
A 23-year-old man in St. John's racked up a list of charges in the early hours of Monday morning, after being arrested twice for drunk driving in less than three hours.The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says it all began after 1 a.m. NT with a report of a suspected impaired driver around Kelsey Drive.Police found the suspect vehicle in a parking lot and arrested the driver for being over the legal blood-alcohol limit. He was also given a ticket for having open alcohol in the vehicle, and the ve
- CNN
Top Mexican cartel criminal El Nini, once among America’s most wanted, extradited to the US
Néstor Isidro Pérez Salas “was one of the Sinaloa cartel’s lead sicarios, or assassins, and was responsible for the murder, torture, and kidnapping of rivals and witnesses, the Department of Justice claims.
- The Canadian Press
Who is Buffalo Woman? Serial killer trial hears of police efforts to identify victim
WINNIPEG — In mid-March 2022, a young Indigenous woman stood outside Winnipeg's Salvation Army and spoke with a man who invited her back to his home.
- The Canadian Press
Man convicted of Chicago murder based on blind witness' testimony sues city, police
CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago man convicted of murder based in part on testimony from a legally blind eyewitness is suing the city and the police department.
- BBC
What happens if Trump is convicted in hush-money trial?
The jury in Mr Trump's hush-money case will soon begin deliberations. So what could happen next?