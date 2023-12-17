Peavy's triple-double helps TCU rally, beat Arizona State 79-59

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Emanuel Miller scored 12 of his 18 points in the second half, Micah Peavy had the third triple-double in program history and TCU rallied from a 14-point deficit Saturday night to beat Arizona State 79-59 at the Coast-to-Coast Challenge.

Peavy had 13 points, a career-high 12 rebounds and 10 assists with just one turnover. Jameer Nelson Jr. added 11 points for TCU (8-1).

The Horned Frogs, who missed 10 consecutive field-goal attempts early in the game and made just five of their first 20, shot 54% (26 of 48) the rest of the way.

Miller threw down a dunk to open the scoring in the second half and, after Nelson hit a 3-pointer that gave the Horned Frogs their first lead since 4-3, followed with a layup before his putback of a miss by Ernest Udeh Jr. capped a 9-0 run and made it 35-30 about 2 1/2 minutes in. Bryant Selebangue made a layup to put the Sun Devils back in front with 13:32 to play but 7 seconds later the Arizona State bench was called for a technical foul and coach Bobby Hurley picked up another moments later. Miller made all four free throws to make it 41-38 and the Horned Frogs led the rest of the way.

Peavy followed with a 3-pointer to spark a 23-4 run that gave TCU a 22-point lead with 7 minutes remaining after Nelson made a 3 and a layup — both assisted by Peavy — to cap the spurt.

Adam Miller scored 13 points in a 16-3 run and then Lands threw down a dunk through contact and added a free throw to cap a 7-0 spurt to give the Sun Devils a 14-point lead midway through the first half.

Miller, a two-time transfer, made his debut with the Sun Devils in the wake of a federal court ruling that made him eligible for NCAA competition and led Arizona State (6-4) with 20 points. Jose Perez added 11 points.

The game was played at a neutral site, though Dickies Arena is just about three miles from the TCU campus.

TCU leads the all-time series 3-2, 2-0 at neutral sites, including a win over the Sun Devils in the 2023 NCAA Tournament, when a floater by JaKobe Coles with 1.5 seconds remaining gave sixth-seeded TCU a 72-70 win over No. 11 seed Arizona State

Arizona State plays No. 25 Northwestern at the Hall of Fame Series - Phoenix on Wednesday. TCU heads to Honolulu to play Old Dominion on Thursday at the Diamond Head Classic.

