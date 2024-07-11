Pedestal honouring war brides of Canadian soldiers unveiled at cenotaph in Regina

It was an especially hot afternoon to gather at the cenotaph in Regina's Victoria Park. But that didn't stop Saskatchewan dignitaries and families of those who fought for Canada in the two world wars from showing up to honour war brides.

War brides are women who married Canadian servicemen overseas during the wars, and emigrated to Canada with their husbands. A commemorative pedestal honouring these war brides was unveiled at the cenotaph Thursday afternoon.

Saskatchewan Lt.-Gov. Russ Mirasty said these women deserve to always be remembered.

"Often we don't forget, but look over, maybe, the families and in this case the war brides, these remarkable women who chose to leave everything they knew to travel to a new country and start a new life," Mirasty said.

"The brides became Canadian citizens who supported their husbands, raised children and contributed to our society, our economy, our country. Our nation was forever changed."

Saskatchewan Lt.-Gov. Russ Mirasty helped to unveil a pedestal honouring war brides in Regina on Thursday. (Laura Sciarpelletti/CBC)

Lynn Martin, president of Canadian War Brides and Families, was also in attendance at the unveiling. She honoured Jean Fells and Doreen Kamis — two war brides who were instrumental in preserving the legacy of women like them in Canada.

Both Fells and Kamis recently died, both at the age of 97, according to Martin.

"Both had contributed so much to make sure that this goes on. And so now I send out a message that we, as the families of the war brides, don't forget them," Martin said.

"And this wonderful pedestal is going to be a memory and a place for people to come and see exactly who they were."

Bernice Fells, the daughter of Jean Fells, laid a wreath at the pedestal. She told CBC that her mother met her father, Bob Fells, at an amusement park in Blackpool, England. Fells said Bob and two other soldiers threw a dart at a map and decided to go to Blackpool on leave. Jean, of Yorkshire, happened to be there on holiday. The rest is history.

A memorial pedestal for young brides who left their homes for Canada after the world wars was unveiled in Regina's Victoria Park Thursday afternoon. (Laura Sciarpelletti/CBC)

The two lovebirds married Nov. 3, 1945. Fells said that almost immediately after the honeymoon, Bob was sent back to Canada. Jean left England to join him in July of 1946.

"It was just one big adventure to her. She was just 19 and the in-laws that she was going to be getting had already been really good to her," said Fells, adding that her great-grandparents had sent ingredients for a wedding cake overseas to the couple.

The Fells lived on a farm near Girvin, Sask., between Saskatoon and Regina. Fells said that after Bob died in 2003, Jean especially valued relationships with her fellow Saskatchewan war brides. She said there were quite a few in and around nearby Davidson.

The Royal United Services Institute created the pedestal using provincial grant funding. Mirasty said there is likely only two war brides still alive in Saskatchewan.