Pedestrian in his 60s dies after being hit by police vehicle in Nuneaton

A man in his 60s has died after being hit by a police vehicle that was responding to an emergency.

The pedestrian was struck on the B4113 Coventry Road in Nuneaton at around 8.45pm on Friday, Warwickshire Police said in a statement.

He suffered a serious head injury and, despite the efforts of attending paramedics, died at the scene, the statement said.

Neither of the officers in the vehicle were injured in the collision between Gipsy Lane and the Griff roundabout.

Police are appealing for witnesses and the death has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) who have started investigating, as is customary when someone dies following police activity.

The man's next of kin have been informed and the force said: "Our thoughts remain with the man's family and friends at this time."

Warwickshire Police are asking anyone who saw what happened or who has dashcam footage to contact them.

An IOPC spokesperson said investigators had been sent to the scene and attended the police post-incident procedure "to begin gathering information and initial accounts from the officers involved".

The IOPC added: "Our thoughts are with the family of the man who died and all those affected by this tragic incident."