Pedestrian dead, suspect arrested after collision in Mont-Tremblant, Que.

The Sûreté du Québec says the motorist allegedly continued driving without stopping after hitting the pedestrian with his car, but was later found and arrested. (Lynda Paradis/Radio-Canada - image credit)

A pedestrian in his 30s has died after a collision with a car in the Laurentians community of Mont-Tremblant, Que, according to the Sûreté du Québec (SQ).

At around 2 a.m., emergency services were dispatched to Montée Ryan and found the man on the ground and seriously injured.

He was then rushed to hospital, but later died.

The provincial police says the motorist allegedly continued driving without stopping after hitting the pedestrian with his car.

Police later found and arrested the 20-year-old man who faces charges of hit-and-run causing death and impaired driving, according to an SQ spokesperson.

Collision reconstruction experts and the SQ's major crimes unit are trying to establish the cause and circumstances of the death.

As of 8 a.m., Route 117 northbound and southbound were closed near Labelle Street.