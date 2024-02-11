Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle in Warr Acres
Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle in Warr Acres
Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle in Warr Acres
The actor's family announced that he had died at age 76 earlier this month
David Clarke was sentenced to 21 years and eight months at Swansea Crown Court on Friday for murdering his wife.
Authorities say they have recovered the charred remains of six family members from a burned house near Philadelphia, five of whom are believed to have been slain by a relative who also died.
Five Marines have been confirmed dead after their helicopter crashed Tuesday night, according to the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing.
Lifei Huang, 22, has been missing since Sunday after embarking on a solo hike at about 2 p.m. local time, according to the sheriff's department
A 5-year-old Palestinian girl who was trapped in a car with her dead relatives after it came under Israeli fire in Gaza last month has been found dead.
BAKER, Calif. — The CEO of one of Nigeria 's largest banks was killed Friday along with his wife and son when a helicopter they were riding in crashed near Interstate 15 in Southern California's Mojave Desert. Herbert Wigwe, chief executive of Access Bank, was among the six people on board when the aircraft went down shortly after 10 p.m. All six people were killed, including two pilots and Bamofin Abimbola Ogunbanjo, former chair of NGX Group, the Nigerian stock exchange. The deaths of Wigwe, h
The death of an inmate this week while in custody at P.E.I.'s jail does not appear suspicious, said Cpl. Gavin Moore with the P.E.I. RCMP. The provincial Department of Justice and Public Safety confirmed to CBC Friday that the inmate died at the Provincial Correctional Centre in Winsloe on Wednesday, Feb. 7. Moore said police received the report of a sudden death at the correctional centre early Wednesday morning. He said the RCMP's role is to work with the P.E.I. Coroner's Office to determine w
Authorities suspect that family members who died in a fire outside Philadelphia were killed by a relative who also shot and wounded two police officers, a prosecutor said Friday. Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said at a news conference that six sets of remains have been recovered from the ashes of a fire that destroyed the home in East Lansdowne on Wednesday. Gunfire could be heard during a 911 call, and Stollsteimer said Le's mother told authorities he shot one of her grandchildren.
Zoe Hawes' family says she was on her way to celebrate her 40th birthday.
Police ask anyone with information or footage to come forward.
The family of five are believed to have been killed by the children’s uncle, whose remains were also found in the burned down home
"You gotta pay your bills," said the former president notorious for not paying his own bills.
The Duke of Sussex flew in for a day to check on his dad, following the monarch's cancer diagnosis. A royal source tells Bazaar the details.
A video received millions of impressions on X that purportedly showed the 14-time Grammy Award-winning recording artist holding up the political flag.
The Prince of Wales has revealed Cape Town to be this year's location for the fourth Earthshot Prize Awards
"She was looking forward to a change of scene and will be able to take it easy in Norfolk," a source said of the royal
“I never in my wildest dreams thought this would happen,” Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Chiefs QB Patrick, told Sports Illustrated.
King Charles has been diagnosed with cancer, leaving the world wondering if he will abdicate. But what will this mean for his grandchildren Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet?
WARNING: This article contains details of abuse. Former junior hockey player Noah Corson has been found guilty of sexual assault. The verdict was handed down Friday morning at the Drummondville courthouse following Corson's trial, which took place in November. The victim's identity is subject to a publication ban. She was 15 at the time of the assault in 2016. The Crown and the defence had agreed that Corson had taken part in a group sexual activity involving two other hockey players at the comp