Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in north Sacramento
According to the Sacramento Police Department, the crash happened at the intersection of Norwood and Bell avenues around 6:40 p.m.
Homicide investigators have identified remains found in the Fraser River in Richmond, B.C., as those of a Surrey woman who was reported missing in February.Navdeep Kaur, 28, was last seen at around 10:30 p.m. on Feb. 22 in the 7800 block of Surrey, according to Surrey RCMP.In a statement at the time, police said that family was concerned for her health and well-being, and it was out of character for her not to contact them.On July 23, Richmond RCMP said they had found human remains in the Fraser
The most dangerous cities in the world are a major concern for residents, visitors, law enforcement and policymakers. While crime exists everywhere, some cities statistically experience consistently high crime levels. We turned to Statista, a global data and business intelligence platform, to find the hard numbers on the murder rate per capita in cities worldwide.
Paul Bernado, the killer behind some of the most disturbing murders in modern Canadian history, will be back before the parole board later this month.Bernardo is serving a life sentence for the violent kidnapping, sexual assault and murders of teenagers Kristen French and Leslie Mahaffy in the early 1990s. He has been designated a dangerous offender — making it unlikely that he will ever be released from prison He was also convicted of manslaughter for his role in the death of 15-year-old Tammy
David Mundt was arrested in connection with two cases of kidnapping and sexual assault in Texas and Arizona, police said
Jessie Clifford Brown, 42, was found guilty of murder in the 2015 death of John Allen Franco
Ryan Coffey was sentenced to two years in prison, 10 years of supervised release afterward and saddled with just under $11,000 in fines and restitution for sexually molesting a 14-year-old.
Two men are facing a total of 176 charges, police say, linked to an alleged stolen vehicle operation running out of a legitimate Toronto car dealership."Altogether, their activities have caused financial loss of approximately $2.18 million, which affected both the dealership and unsuspecting members of the public," Det. Dan Kraehling said at a news conference Wednesday.Police say that beginning in August, investigators learned that two men — who were employed at what Kraehling described as a "na
York Regional Police have released video footage that appears to show the moment a suspect shot a man who was helping his neighbours during a home invasion in the Township of King on Monday evening.Police say they were called about the shooting at 6:23 p.m. in Nobleton, in the area of Paradise Valley Trail and Fairmont Ridge Trail, roughly 50 kilometres north of Toronto. Officers say two armed suspects broke into a home. The man, 39, was coming to the assistance of the homeowners when he was sho
Juniper Bryson, 21, has been charged with sale or purchase of a child
NEW YORK (AP) — A man charged with fraud for claiming to own a storied Manhattan hotel where he had been living rent-free for years has been found unfit to stand trial, prosecutors said Wednesday.
Roxanne McKnight and Dusty Spencer were charged by misdemeanor information on Monday, Nov. 4
Aimee Hodgkinson-Hedgecox, 37, is sentenced for her role in the unrest at the Holiday Inn Express.
Ashley Rowland, 39, was arrested and charged with child abandonment, say police
A Calgary man accused of murder testified in his own defence Tuesday, telling jurors he "was trying to take a warning shot" when he fired a gun during a dispute. Sam Barbera, 37, is on trial for second-degree murder in the June 2022 death of Jonathan Huebner, 39. On Tuesday, seven days into his trial, Barbera took the stand in his own defence, answering questions from his lawyer Katherin Beyak and then from prosecutor Tara Wells, who is attempting to discredit the accused's version of events. Ba
Abdullah O. Ismael was 17 when he killed Antonio "Espn" Yarger Jr. in April 2022. He asked judge for life with no parole.
A father accused of killing Sara Sharif says his daughter was abused by her stepmum, a court hears.
Police have released video of a pair of suspects setting a Richmond Hill movie theatre ablaze over the weekend and are asking for the public's help to track them down.The fire happened Sunday in the area of East Beaver Creek and Highway 7, where police were called at about 11:10 p.m. No one was injured but there were people on the second floor, York Regional Police said in a news release on Tuesday.Security camera footage released by police appears to show a grey SUV stopping in front of the mov
P.E.I.'s chief Crown prosecutor has confirmed that charges against Alan Wood have been stayed after the Provincial Correctional Centre inmate died at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Thursday, Oct. 31.That was less than a week after two seniors were attacked in their Stratford homes and a convenience store employee was assaulted at work, leading to Wood being arrested and charged. Wood was charged with two counts of attempted murder and one count each of assault and uttering threats.The 60-year-o
Amanda Reynolds' body was found burning in a container in April 2023
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Australia’s foreign minister said Tuesday she raised allegations with her Indian counterpart that India has targeted Sikh activists in Canada.