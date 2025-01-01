Pedestrian dies in hit-and-run crash in Paisley

A 70-year-old woman has died in a hit-and-run crash in Renfrewshire on New Year's Eve.

The pedestrian was struck by a white car on Barrhead Road in Paisley, near its junction with Ladykirk Crescent, and died at the scene at about 19:00.

The driver fled and detectives have issued an appeal for information to help trace them.

Anyone who saw a white car on the road prior to the crash, or a potentially damaged car afterwards, is urged to contact police.

Det Insp David Tomlinson said: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the woman who died and everyone affected by this tragic incident."