Pedestrian fatally struck in St. Clair County hit-and-run, police say

A 40-year-old unidentified pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle in Sauget Friday night, authorities said.

St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. said investigators are trying to determine the victim’s name and this is a “John Doe” case.

The victim was walking shortly after 8 p.m. on Illinois 3 at Queeny Avenue when he was hit and the driver of the vehicle did not stop, Sauget Police Chief James Jones said.

Dye said the victim was pronounced deceased from his injuries at the scene at 9:05 p.m.

Authorities do not have a description of the suspect’s vehicle.