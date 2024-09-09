Pedestrian hit by car dies in hospital

A pedestrian who was hit by a car and seriously injured in Brighton has died in hospital, police have said.

The 20-year-old man, from Seaford, was taken to hospital on Saturday after the crash in Marine Drive, but he died on Sunday.

The man has not yet been named by police, but officers said his next-of-kin had been informed.

A 59-year-old man from Newhaven arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by careless driving has been bailed pending inquiries.

The crash in Marine Drive, at the junction with Arundel Road, involved a white Jeep Cherokee and happened shortly before 03:00 BST.

Sussex Police has appealed for anyone with CCTV, doorbell, mobile phone or dashcam footage to contact them.

