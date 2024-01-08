Pedestrian hit by car on Route 5 in Farnham
The incident occurred on Route 5 between Lotus Point and Detroit Street in the Village of Farnham.
The incident occurred on Route 5 between Lotus Point and Detroit Street in the Village of Farnham.
The woman told police he raped her and forced her to take drugs for years.
The alleged incident occurred at Miner’s Claim restaurant in Silt, Colorado on 6 January
When the dad confronted the stepfather, the situation turned heated, then violent, police say.
Three individuals wanted for allegedly assaulting officers were tracked down to a ranch in Florida.
Detectives said there is currently no information to suggest anyone else was involved.
Daisy Link is currently awaiting trial on charges of alleged second-degree murder
Toronto police say the alleged killer in a decades-old cold case has been identified using DNA testing and investigative genetic genealogy. Police say if William Taylor was still alive, he would be facing a first-degree murder charge in the 1982 death of Kevin McBride. Police say homicide cold case investigators revisited the case in 2016 with the primary focus of retesting exhibits and items from the original investigation. They say DNA testing revealed Taylor, who was first identified as a sus
The slaying of a South Korean woman during an initiation process for a group that called itself Soldiers of Christ has shocked the large Korean American community in metro Atlanta. (January 8)
RCMP are investigating a targeted shooting in Coquitlam, B.C., that left a man hospitalized with critical injuries on Saturday afternoon.It's the third shooting in as many days in the Lower Mainland suburb, about 24 kilometres east of Vancouver, according to police.Coquitlam RCMP received a report of a shooting near Glen Drive and Westwood Street shortly after 4 p.m. PT on Saturday, police said in an evening news release."Responding officers located one man suffering from life-threatening injuri
RCMP in Surrey, B.C., say a police officer has been taken to hospital after a vehicle was reportedly stolen at gunpoint on Sunday afternoon.Mounties received a report of the alleged armed theft around 3:20 p.m. PT near the 7500-block of 192nd St., Staff Sgt. Duane Honeyman told CBC News in a statement.A Langley RCMP officer located the stolen vehicle on the road soon after, according to the statement."Shortly thereafter a collision occurred between the stolen vehicle and the police car," said Ho
Law enforcement officials in Florida have increased the reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspected gunman in the deadly Ocala mall shooting that left one person dead two days before Christmas.
Tara Saunders says she had enough money to pay for her bills and groceries for her family before the COVID-19 pandemic. But the rising cost of living in recent years has put the basics out of her reach. (Danny Arsenault/CBC)Tara Saunders sits in her kitchen. Her house on Bell Island, in Newfoundland's Conception Bay, is surrounded by thin layers of snow. Here, she takes care of her family of five and the pets that roam from room to room.In the past few years, what's been running through her mind
Vladimir Putin staged a lavish Orthodox Christmas Eve dinner for children of soldiers killed in Ukraine as he attempted to present himself as a caring leader by ordering officials to do more for the country’s troops.
A recent study found that EVs have higher depreciation rates than any other group of cars.
Cyril Gregory Buyanovsky admitted to doing business with the FSB and other sales to Russia as its aviation sector struggles with sanctions.
One person has been found dead after their helicopter crashed east of Revelstoke, B.C., near the British Columbia-Alberta border.The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC) confirmed to CBC News that the helicopter, which was travelling from Calgary to Sicamous, B.C., was located at about 12 p.m. PT on Sunday.Officials lost contact with the helicopter at about 8:40 p.m. PT on Friday, and low visibility conditions meant aerial resources couldn't be properly deployed until Sunday morning.Ground cr
Perry High School’s principal was shot multiple times after trying to protect students during the Jan. 4 shooting, authorities said
Hosanna Sancho, 6, played the violin and wanted to be a cheerleader, according to her family
A controversial New York Times opinion piece that openly speculated this week whether Taylor Swift is a closeted queer person has drawn the ire of the pop superstar’s associates, CNN has learned.
Investigators said Sunday they had found the piece of fuselage that blew off a Boeing airliner over Oregon on Friday, and hoped it would provide physical evidence of what went wrong. The gaping hole in the side of the Alaska Airlines jet opened up where aircraft maker Boeing fits a “plug” to cover an emergency exit that the airline does not use. The plugs are on most Boeing 737 Max 9 jets. The Federal Aviation Administration has temporarily grounded those planes until they undergo inspections of