Pedestrian hit by car on Route 5 in Farnham

CBC

Tara Saunders says she had enough money to pay for her bills and groceries for her family before the COVID-19 pandemic. But the rising cost of living in recent years has put the basics out of her reach. (Danny Arsenault/CBC)Tara Saunders sits in her kitchen. Her house on Bell Island, in Newfoundland's Conception Bay, is surrounded by thin layers of snow. Here, she takes care of her family of five and the pets that roam from room to room.In the past few years, what's been running through her mind