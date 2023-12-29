Pedestrian hit by Jeep, killed in Independence Thursday evening

A person was hit by a vehicle as they were crossing the road and died from injuries sustained in the crash Thursday, according to Independence police.

Police said around 7:05 p.m., a pedestrian was crossing M-78 (23rd Street) near Norwood Avenue and was hit by a Jeep Wrangler traveling east.

The pedestrian, whose identity has not being released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Independence police said the driver of the Jeep stayed on the scene of the crash and has been cooperating with the investigation.

The incident remains under investigation.