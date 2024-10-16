Pedestrian hit, killed in Greenville, coroner confirms

CBC

Provincial police are seeking the public's help to locate a missing 12-year-old girl from the Lanaudière region.According to the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), Amélia Lapa was last seen Tuesday at around 9:30 a.m. on Douaire-de-Bondy Street in Lavaltrie, a municipality located about 60 kilometres northeast of Montreal.Police say her loved ones fear for her safety. Investigators believe she is travelling on foot.Amélia is five feet and two inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds. She has blonde hair and