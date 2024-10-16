Pedestrian hit, killed in Greenville, coroner confirms
A pedestrian was hit and killed Wednesday morning in Greenville on Poinsett Highway near Clayton Avenue.
A pedestrian was hit and killed Wednesday morning in Greenville on Poinsett Highway near Clayton Avenue.
Puhakka was the country's first openly gay professional hockey player and was a cast member of the Finnish reality adaptation of "The Traitors"
Authorities have shut down two beaches in Sydney, Australia, on Wednesday after hundreds of black golf ball sized spheres washed ashore. Randwick Mayor Dylan Parker said authorities were not sure what the spherical, dark black tarry balls were, but as a precaution, Coogee Beach and Gordons Bay Beach in the city's east were closed to the public.
Ashley Parham claims a man set her up to be sexually assaulted by Diddy and his accomplices after she said the rapper was involved in Tupac's killing.
Mohammed Almaru, 44, was sentenced on Oct. 7 to 55 years in prison for the May 2022 beating death of his 17-year-old daughter, Mia Maro
Family friends say the child lost a lot of blood and "may have suffered permanent brain damage"
Francesca, the 31-year-old daughter of film legend Clint Eastwood, was arrested Saturday in Beverly Hills on suspicion of felony domestic violence.
An Ada County judge said it was not up to him to rule on the officer’s use of force. “I’ve seen the injuries; I’ve seen the description of it. ... And the defendant did suffer substantial harm.”
"When I read about traits common in psychopaths, I see most of them in him."
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Cellphone chats have become death sentences in the continuing, bloody factional war inside Mexico's Sinaloa drug cartel.
A 40-year-old man is facing a slew of charges, including attempted murder, following a double stabbing inside a restaurant in Newmarket, Ont., police say.Officers responded to reports of a stabbing inside a restaurant in the area of Davis Drive and Longford Drive around 9 p.m. on Sunday, York Regional Police said in a news release Tuesday. When they arrived, they found the suspect outside the restaurant and two victims with stab wounds near the entrance.Police learned the suspect attacked a 34-y
Dashayla Ardoin, a high school student, was found dead alongside Glenkeithan Robertson on Sat, Oct. 12, on a Louisiana highway
Mason Murphy won at the U.S. Supreme Court after officials started with a target and went looking for a crime. | Opinion
Combs was sued by six unidentified plaintiffs for sexual assault and rape on Monday, Oct. 14
Provincial police are seeking the public's help to locate a missing 12-year-old girl from the Lanaudière region.According to the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), Amélia Lapa was last seen Tuesday at around 9:30 a.m. on Douaire-de-Bondy Street in Lavaltrie, a municipality located about 60 kilometres northeast of Montreal.Police say her loved ones fear for her safety. Investigators believe she is travelling on foot.Amélia is five feet and two inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds. She has blonde hair and
Woman accused of dismembering her mother's body, cooking her remains, indicted on more charges
Craig Strachan, 33, was jailed when he appeared for sentencing at the High Court in Stirling.
Montreal police are trying to locate a mother and her son who live together in the Saint-Léonard borough.Lucia Giovanna Arcuri, who is 76 years old, was last heard from Tuesday morning during a telephone call. Her son, 59-year-old Giuseppe Arcuri, was last spotted on Tuesday at around 9:30 a.m. in a restaurant near the corner of Perras and Rodolphe-Forget boulevards in the city's Rivière-des-Prairies neighbourhood.Investigators and their loved ones are worried about their safety. Police say Luci
OTTAWA — Canada listed the pro-Palestinian group Samidoun as a terrorist entity Tuesday, a week after Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc asked national security advisers for an expedited review of the organization.
OTTAWA — Accusations of widespread murder, extortion and coercion across Canada linked to agents of the government of India sparked an escalation of already strained diplomatic tensions Monday, as each country expelled six diplomats.
The former owner of a dog that was left tied to a post off a Florida highway in floodwaters ahead of Hurricane Milton's landfall has been arrested for animal cruelty, officials announced Tuesday. The dog was found up to its chest in floodwaters off Interstate 75 in Tampa on Oct. 9, as many residents were evacuating due to Milton, according to the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles. A state trooper rescued the dog, now known as Trooper, the department said.