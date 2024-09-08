Pedestrian hit and killed in the Upstate

CBC

A 57-year-old Cornwall man was sentenced Friday to six years in prison for sexual offences he committed against a minor years ago.Justice John Mitchell called the assaults "very serious offences" as he sentenced Blair Shane Somers on charges of sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching of a victim under the age of 16. He was given credit for time already served in custody. The court heard that the victim was only 12 when Somers first assaulted her. At the time, he was in his 40s.A pu