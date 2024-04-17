Pedestrian hospitalized after hit-and-run crash in State College. Police ask public for help

A pedestrian was hospitalized last week with injuries that were not life-threatening after they were hit by a driver in downtown State College, borough police wrote in a statement Tuesday.

The driver of a dark Honda CR-V hit the pedestrian about 8:50 p.m. Wednesday in the crosswalk of Hiester Street and East Beaver Avenue, police wrote. The driver fled, and police described it as a hit-and-run crash.

Police are asking the public for help in identifying the driver of this dark Honda CR-V, whom police accused of hitting a pedestrian last Wednesday.

The pedestrian, police said, was transported to Mount Nittany Medical Center by a private vehicle. It was unknown when the pedestrian was released.

Anyone who has information about the crash was asked to contact the department via phone at 814-234-7150, email at police@statecollegepa.us or anonymous tip through the website.

There were 223 pedestrian crashes between 2013 and 2022 in State College, state Transportation Department data showed. The rest of Centre County’s municipalities combined reported 124 such crashes during that time.