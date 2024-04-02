Advertisement

Pedestrian killed in collision on Folsom Boulevard in Rancho Cordova, Sacramento sheriff says

Ishani Desai
·1 min read

Sacramento County authorities closed lanes of Folsom Boulevard in Rancho Cordova after a pedestrian died Monday evening in a collision.

Sheriff’s deputies were alerted at 6:15 p.m. of the collision on Folsom Boulevard near Mine Shaft Lane. The driver stayed on the scene and cooperated with the investigation, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post.

A man was initially reported to be in critical condition as firefighters rendered medical aid and took him to a hospital, said Battalion Chief Parker Wilbourn, a spokesman for the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. Sheriff’s deputies announced just after 7 p.m. that the pedestrian had died.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. Sheriff’s deputies closed westbound lanes on Folsom Boulevard.