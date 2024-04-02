Pedestrian killed in collision on Folsom Boulevard in Rancho Cordova, Sacramento sheriff says

Sacramento County authorities closed lanes of Folsom Boulevard in Rancho Cordova after a pedestrian died Monday evening in a collision.

Sheriff’s deputies were alerted at 6:15 p.m. of the collision on Folsom Boulevard near Mine Shaft Lane. The driver stayed on the scene and cooperated with the investigation, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post.

A man was initially reported to be in critical condition as firefighters rendered medical aid and took him to a hospital, said Battalion Chief Parker Wilbourn, a spokesman for the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. Sheriff’s deputies announced just after 7 p.m. that the pedestrian had died.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. Sheriff’s deputies closed westbound lanes on Folsom Boulevard.