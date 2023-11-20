Pedestrian killed in Norfolk County collision

A 71-year-old Oxford County man died after being hit by a car in Norfolk County last week.

Police say the victim was on Highway 3 in Middleton, east of Tillsonburg, when he was struck on the roadway around 1:40 p.m. on Nov. 16.

First responders were at the scene within minutes and the victim was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to a news release from Ontario Provincial Police.

The OPP investigation continues. Anyone with information about this fatal collision is asked to contact the police at 1-888-310-1122, or leave an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or helpsolvecrime.com.

J.P. Antonacci, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Hamilton Spectator