Pedestrian killed, suspected drunk driver arrested after two-vehicle crash in Aurora
Police in Aurora are investigating a two-vehicle crash that killed a pedestrian and led to the arrest of a suspected drunk driver Sunday morning.
Police in Aurora are investigating a two-vehicle crash that killed a pedestrian and led to the arrest of a suspected drunk driver Sunday morning.
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Luis Armando Albino was 6 years old in 1951 when he was abducted while playing at an Oakland, California park. Now, more than seven decades later, Albino has been found thanks to help from an online ancestry test, old photos and newspaper clippings.
Philip Chism was sentenced to life in prison for the 2013 murder of his high school math teacher, then tried to kill another woman months later
FITZGERALD, Ga. (AP) — The mother of a Georgia teenager charged with fatally shooting four people at his high school has been indicted in connection with an alleged domestic incident last year.
A San Diego man, Robert Brians, is sentenced on Friday afternoon to 31 years in prison four years.
WARNING: Video contains content that may be disturbing to viewers. Discretion is advised. Quebec's public security minister François Bonnardel said he's shocked and disgusted, after the body of a dismembered 14-year-old boy was found near a biker clubhouse in Frampton this week. “It is disgusting for street gangs to enlist young people, children, to do their dirty work,” Bonnardel reacted on social media. Mike Armstrong reports.
The Bay Area man was killed last week in a California prison where he'd been serving a life sentence for murdering a close friend, officials said.
He also was convicted of a misdemeanor after a patient said he masturbated during an exam.
James Holloman's DNA was matched to fingernail scrapings taken from Karen Taylor, as well as to a cigarette and sweatshirt found near her body
Specialist divers surveying the wreckage of the $40 million superyacht that sank off Sicily in August, killing seven people including British tech tycoon Mike Lynch, have asked for heightened security to guard the vessel, over concerns that sensitive data locked in its safes may interest foreign governments, multiple sources told CNN.
In addition to speeding, the 37-year-old was arrested on multiple charges, according to the sheriff’s office.
Kim Kardashian and Monsters actor Cooper Koch have reportedly visited Erik and Lyle Menéndez in prison, a day after the former brother released a statement via his wife slamming the new Ryan Murphy installment as a “dishonest portrayal.” Per TMZ, Kardashian — who has positioned herself as a criminal justice advocate and now counts Murphy …
The singer announced the birth of his first baby, son Jack Blues, last month
NEW YORK — In the wake of his recent arrest on charges of sex trafficking and racketeering, an old clip of Sean “Diddy” Combs providing Conan O’Brien with a list of tips for the perfect party has resurfaced online. The 2002 interview from O’Brien’s eponymous late-night talk show started making the rounds on social media not long after Diddy was ordered held without bail at the Metropolitan ...
South Carolina has put inmate Freddie Owens to death in the state’s first execution in more than a decade. Friday’s execution came after an unintended 13-year pause on capital punishment in South Carolina that came about because prison officials couldn’t get the drugs needed for lethal injections. (AP video by Allen Breed)
A judge denied bond for Naresh Bhatt, who is accused of killing his 28-year-old wife Mamta Kafle Bhatt in Virginia, at a court hearing on Friday after prosecutors revealed disturbing new evidence they say connects him to her murder, according to CNN affiliate WJLA.
When you're searching for a truck, price and dependability may be among the top factors you're considering. Read More: These 10 Used Cars Will Last Longer Than an Average New Vehicle Read Next: 9 Easy...
MASSAPEQUA, N.Y. (AP) — A police pursuit that began in New York City ended on Long Island with the shooting death of the driver, and seven police officers and a civilian were taken to hospitals for treatment, police said.
"Every time I met with a man, I was terrified of my husband finding out, while also secretly hoping that he would."
Police have found a body in the Ottawa River east of Pembroke, Ont., near where a kayaker went missing earlier this week.According to the OPP, the body was found on Saturday afternoon but police have not yet been able to confirm the person's identity.Police believe they drowned though an autopsy will be done to confirm the cause of death. Search crews from the OPP and the Sûreté du Québec plumbed the waters since Wednesday morning after a kayak carrying a 34-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman
Three cornerstones of ex-president Donald Trump's economic agenda are increased oil production, high tariffs on imported goods, and an end to Biden administration policies that aim to boost the...