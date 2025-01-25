Pedestrian killed after truck leaves roadway in New Denmark
A 65-year-old woman has died following a single-vehicle crash in New Denmark, N.B.
On Friday just after 1 p.m., members of the Saint-Léonard RCMP, Drummond Fire Department and Ambulance New Brunswick responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on Route 108 at the intersection of Hansen Crossing Road.
In a release, police say the crash is believed to have occurred when the driver of a transport truck lost control of his vehicle, left the roadway, entered a parking lot, and struck a pedestrian and a nearby building.
An investigation is underway.