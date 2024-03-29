This pedestrian safety innovation is rallying Purdue students' school spirit
This pedestrian safety innovation is rallying Purdue students' school spirit
This pedestrian safety innovation is rallying Purdue students' school spirit
TORONTO — Four of Ontario's largest school boards are suing the parent companies of Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat and TikTok, alleging the social media platforms are disrupting student learning, contributing to a mental health crisis and leaving educators to manage the fallout. The Toronto District School Board, the Peel District School Board, the Toronto Catholic District School Board and the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board filed four separate but similar cases in Ontario's Superior Court
"I would give her my kidney."
"I think it is a good thing for students to disconnect from their addiction anyway."
LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — Three members of an Alberta high school football team accused of sexually assaulting a teammate are scheduled to go to trial in the fall. The accused boys, who are 16 and 17, are charged with sexual assault with a weapon, assault with a weapon and forcible confinement. Police have said a 16-year-old boy was assaulted in a locker room of a Lethbridge school after regular hours last October. They said the offence did not involve hazing. Officers seized a weapon from the school
Ontario is getting a new medical school focused specifically on training family doctors. The Ford government announced plans to partner with York University in Vaughan, Ont., in Tuesday's provincial budget. Katherine Ward has this story and more in Health Matters for Mar. 27, 2024.
The American School in Switzerland, or TASIS, is a a coed boarding and day school founded in 1956. Old and new blend at Switzerland’s Institut auf dem Rosenberg, where one can find Art Nouveau villas, the Rosenberg Space Habitat (a 3D-printed structure designed to house two people in space), and even a learning pavilion with a Vitra furniture concept. “At Rosenberg, we honor our architectural heritage by combining it with modern design, crafting a distinctive educational setting that stimulates the creativity and imagination of young individuals,” Bernhard Gademann, president of the board, tells AD.
Schools are turning to Yondr to combat cell phone distraction. Some students are pushing back
Four Ontario school boards are suing the makers of Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat and TikTok for $4.5 billion, alleging the way they designed their apps has negatively rewired the way children think, behave and learn while disrupting their education.
HALIFAX — The federal government is imposing a 35 per cent cut on international study permits in Nova Scotia, curbing the growth the province's universities and colleges have seen as a result of soaring international enrolment. Provincial Advanced Education Minister Brian Wong said Thursday that his province will be able to distribute 12,900 study permit applications in 2024, down from about 19,900 last year. That means a maximum of 12,900 international students can apply to study in the provinc
"Shocked" parents in Aberdeenshire were offered different versions of primary school class photos.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) signed an executive order Wednesday to combat antisemitism at universities in the state amid a surge in the problem across the nation and the world. The order requires colleges to add a definition of antisemitism to their free speech policies and ensure those policies lay out clear punishments for antisemitic…
TORONTO — Ontario will prioritize its newly reduced number of international undergraduate student study permits to post-secondary institutions that offer in-demand programs such as in the skilled trades, child care and health care, the province said Wednesday. The federal government announced earlier this year it would slash the number of international student permits it would hand out, with Ontario seeing its allotment cut in half. "We are protecting the integrity of our province's post-seconda
TORONTO — More security cameras and vape detectors could soon be installed in Ontario schools, with the announcement of $30 million in funding for school safety in the provincial budget this week. Education Minister Stephen Lecce says he is "deeply concerned" about students vaping in school and hopes that installing vape detectors – which are similar to smoke detectors but detect vapour – in spaces such as washrooms can help keep them healthy and safe. "We're putting the investments in place to
Four Canadian school boards have sought more than C$4 billion ($2.96 billion) in damages from social media firms such as Meta Platforms and Snap in a lawsuit, alleging that their products harmed students. Thirty-three U.S. states had last year sued Meta, accusing its product cause mental health issues among young children and teenagers. The action has been brought on by Toronto District School Board, Peel District School Board, Toronto Catholic District School Board, and Ottawa-Carleton District School Board.
Ontario school boards' lawsuit against Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat and TikTok begs an important question: Should social media giants be held responsible for the impact on students?
A survey reveals nearly one in five teachers in England has been hit by a pupil this year.
Students in 10 college districts in California are benefitting from a pilot program targeting communities facing the biggest financial challenges. The Hire UP pilot program aims to help former foster youth, CalWORKS recipients and formerly incarcerated students go to college and complete their degrees without stressing about finances. Three months since the program launched at Solano Community College, it's already helping shape lives.
Handout / ReutersKing Charles avoided referring directly to his or Kate Middleton’s recent health travails in a special Easter message broadcast Thursday, but praised those who “extend the hand of friendship” in times of need and overtly extolled “Christian” virtues.The pre-recorded audio message was played at the traditional Maundy Thursday service at which the monarch hands out symbolic alms called “Maundy money” to individuals who have performed “outstanding Christian service.”The king did no
The younger Woods, and his teammates at The Benjamin School, won the state title in November
Shannon Stapleton/ReutersDonald Trump once again went scorched earth against the daughter of the judge overseeing his New York hush-money trial on Thursday, posting a fiery rant to Truth Social that called her out by name.That woman, Loren Merchan, has become the focal point of Trump’s attacks against her dad, Judge Juan Merchan, in his longshot attempt to have him ousted as the judge presiding over his criminal case in New York. Trump has decried Loren’s position as president of a political con