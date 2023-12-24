Pedestrian seriously hurt in Placer County hit-and-run; suspect still at large

A man suffered major injuries Saturday evening after being hit by a car, which then fled the scene, in north Auburn.

The man was crossing Lincoln Way heading south around 6:30 p.m. when he was hit by a silver 2002-06 Infiniti G-35, according to the California Highway Patrol’s Auburn office. The driver, who has yet to be identified, then sped off eastbound on Lincoln Way.

The pedestrian was taken to Sutter Roseville Medical Center and treated for a broken pelvis, broken right ankle and cuts to his head and face.

The Infiniti coupe sustained minor damage to its front grille, according to CHP surveillance footage. Investigators have yet to determine its license plate number.

The CHP is asking anyone with information that could identify the driver to call 916-663-3344 or 800-TELL-CHP.