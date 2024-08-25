Pedestrian seriously injured in motorcycle crash

The collision happened on the A6108 near the West Tanfield Cricket Club [Google Maps]

A pedestrian in her 80s has been seriously injured after being struck by a motorcycle.

The collision happened on the A6108, near the West Tanfield Cricket Club in Hambleton, at 14:30 BST on Saturday.

North Yorkshire Police said the woman, who is from the Hambleton area, was airlifted to hospital where she remains.

The condition of the biker, a Harrogate man in his 60s, is not currently known.

The road was closed until 19:15 BST.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage of the crash is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police.

