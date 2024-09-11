Pedestrian struck, killed by car in Old Town; driver arrested
A driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI after a pedestrian was found dead in the middle of a road in the Old Town area.
The wife of a California inmate will receive $5.6 million after being sexually violated during a strip search when she tried to visit her husband in prison, her attorneys said Monday.
A man from Mississauga visiting Quebec for the weekend is speaking out over a disturbing interaction he had with Laval police. He alleges he was assaulted by officers and that he thought he was going to die. A warning that some images and video in this story can be disturbing to some. Global's Felicia Parrillo reports.
The hip-hop mogul did not show up to a virtual hearing, meaning the plaintiff is automatically awarded a default judgment
Kimberlee Singler, 36, is fighting extradition from the U.K., where she fled within days of being charged in the double homicide of two of her kids
Marbella Martinez was killed less than six months after she was sworn in as a corrections officer with the Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office
Advocates and state lawmakers say that Rachel Pickrel-Hawkins’ fight to keep her children away from their allegedly abusive father highlights a bigger issue within family courts.
James Pinker, 34, was convicted in June for sexually assaulting two children, authorities say
Shane Curry, 20, is accused of killing Nevaeh Goddard, 17
The child's mother has been charged with manslaughter, according to multiple reports
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The attorney for a 17-year-old high school senior charged in the daytime shooting of San Francisco 49ers rookie receiver Ricky Pearsall said Tuesday that new video evidence supports his theory that the teenager should not be charged with attempted murder.
Alijah Bradley, 24, disappeared after celebrating his birthday, leading to the arrest of Samuel Bush, authorities say
HOUSTON (AP) — A former Houston police officer is responsible for the 2019 deaths of a couple during a raid of their home because his lies on a search warrant wrongly portrayed them as dangerous drug dealers, a prosecutor told jurors on Monday.
SASKATOON, Sask. — The family of a 15-year-old girl who was lit on fire at a Saskatoon high school has asked people to wear purple Tuesday when classes resume.
Three men in South Africa are accused of killing two women and feeding their bodies to pigs on their farm in a case that has outraged the public. The men appeared in court Tuesday in the northern province of Limpopo. It is alleged that in August, a truck belong to a dairy company dumped potentially expired goods at Olivier's farm, prompting the women, Locadia Ndlovu and Maria Makgatho, to trespass and try to collect the products.
A woman is fighting for her life after being shot in Mississauga. Jaden Lee-Lincoln has more from witnesses as police continue to investigate.
Karen Miles, 61, was last seen on Aug. 21, in Houston, according to her family
K-9 Horus died of heat exposure June 20
Police in Oshawa, Ont., say a man has been charged in an alleged high-speed fiery crash last month that killed a 41-year-old woman and sent nine other people to hospital.
Witnesses alleged to police that Flor Ontiveros attempted to drown her 4-year-old daughter and 6-year-old nephew, according to a police report
The grieving family brought the victim’s cremated remains to court.