Pedestrian struck and killed by car in Opa-locka — and the driver took off, police say

A hit-and-run early Friday in Opa-locka left one man dead in the street, police say.

At about 2:50 a.m, Miami Dade officers arrived to the area of Northwest 132nd Street and 27th Avenue after reports of a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian, according to Miami Dade police spokesperson Luis Sierra.

Police say an unknown vehicle struck an adult male and the driver took off.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue declared the man dead, Sierra said.

“There is no subject vehicle nor any additional information at this time,” Sierra said in an email to the Miami Herald.

MDPD’s Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating.