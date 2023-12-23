Pedestrian struck and killed by vehicle in West Boise. Police seek help from witnesses

A man died Friday evening after he was hit by a vehicle in West Boise.

Boise police continue to investigate the crash at Cloverdale Road near West Mesquite Drive. First responders arrived at about 6:30 p.m. and attempted life-saving measures, but were unsuccessful and the adult pedestrian died at the location, police said.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or with information that may assist the investigation is asked to call Ada County Dispatch at (208) 377-6790.

The man’s identity will be released by the Ada County Coroner’s Office, pending his next of kin being notified of his death.