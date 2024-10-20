Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries after struck by passenger bus in Kansas City

A pedestrian is suffering life-threatening injuries after being struck by a bus Saturday afternoon in downtown Kansas City.

The pedestrian was walking on a marked crosswalk, crossing north from 6th Street around 1 p.m. when a passenger bus turning left from Wyandotte Street ran them over, according to Sgt. Phil DiMartino, spokesperson with the police department.

The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital.

The bus left the scene without stopping, but was later located. Police say the driver is cooperating with police.