Pedestrians seriously injured as vehicle hits shop

Police said the incident happened at Lawson Place in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk [Rachael McMenemy/BBC]

Three pedestrians have been left with potentially life-changing injuries after a car crashed into a shop front, police said.

Officers were called to Lawson Place in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, just after 17:30 BST.

Fire and ambulance crews were also at the scene alongside the air ambulance.

Police said there had been "reports of a single vehicle collision", seriously injuring the three pedestrians.

The force advised drivers to avoid the area as it will remain closed for some time.

An air ambulance attended the incident [Rachael McMenemy/BBC]

Follow Suffolk news on BBC Sounds, Facebook, Instagram and X.

Related internet links