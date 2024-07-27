Pedestrians seriously injured as vehicle hits shop
Three pedestrians have been left with potentially life-changing injuries after a car crashed into a shop front, police said.
Officers were called to Lawson Place in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, just after 17:30 BST.
Fire and ambulance crews were also at the scene alongside the air ambulance.
Police said there had been "reports of a single vehicle collision", seriously injuring the three pedestrians.
The force advised drivers to avoid the area as it will remain closed for some time.
Follow Suffolk news on BBC Sounds, Facebook, Instagram and X.