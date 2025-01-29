Pedicab drivers face background security checks and ban on 'rip-off fares' when TfL licensing starts

Pedicab drivers face background security checks and may need to be able to speak English under new rules designed to regulate the industry for the first time.

Transport for London plans to introduce similar rules for the pedicab trade to those already in place for minicabs, in response to longstanding concerns about rip-off fares and antisocial behaviour in the West End.

TfL was granted legal powers by Parliament last June under the Pedicabs (London) Act 2024. It and is now consulting Londoners on the precise restrictions.

This includes whether pedicab drivers can continue to set their own fares or must abide by a TfL-approved set of charges that could be based on the time of day, distance travelled and / or Tube-style “zones”.

The overall aim is to make pedicabs, also known as cycle rickshaws, as safe as possible – both the vehicles themselves and the drivers.

Numerous attempts have been made over the last decade to regulate the trade amid frequent reports of tourists and visitors to the West End being fleeced by drivers.

In December 2023 a transport minister told of passengers being charged £200 for a £20 journey.

In 2015 a rickshaw driver who sexually assaulted a young clubber after offering her a free ride home was jailed for six months.

TfL says many pedicabs “are popular with tourists as they can offer a fun and environmentally friendly way to see parts of the capital”.

This includes so-called “party bike” pedicabs, where large groups pedal a truck-sized vehicle through central London while drinking at an on-board bar.

Cargo bikes designed to carry fare-paying passengers would also be included in the regulations.

Debates in Parliament have drawn attention to concerns regarding the safety of pedicabs “and potential risks to women’s safety due to a lack of checks of drivers”.

A TfL briefing document said: “There are numerous media reports citing examples of inappropriate behaviour by pedicab drivers, overcharging for short journeys and passengers feeling threatened by the pedicab driver.”

As part of the consultation, which is open until March 7, TfL is seeking views on whether drivers have to hold a one-year licence and meet a set of safety standards such as criminal backgrounds checks.

They would have to have insurance and ensure their pedicabs – which are often leased – are safe and roadworthy.

Drivers would have to be at least 18, hold a driving licence, have the right to work in the UK, have passed “UK and overseas criminal checks” – namely, a basic Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS) check - and have “English language skills”.

They may also have to wear safety equipment, such as high visibility clothing.

TfL is also considering whether regulations and licensing requirements should include the playing of loud music. Complaints have been made from Soho residents about the noise from loudspeakers on pedicabs.

A pedicab in the West End (NIGEL HOWARD)

Will Norman, London’s walking and cycling commissioner, said: “Pedicabs should be a fun and sustainable way for people to see London but, without regulation, some drivers are behaving unsafely or antisocially, and charging extortionate prices.”

The consultation does not include potential fares nor give an indication of how much drivers might have to pay to obtain a licence or undergo a DBS security check.

But TfL admits that the effect of licensing pedicabs is likely to drive away some drivers – meaning there will be fewer pedicabs in the West End.

It admitted DBS checks “can take several weeks or months to complete” and disadvantage people wanting to become driver to earn money quickly.

TfL’s impact analysis said: “Regulation may bring licensing requirements which may impact some disadvantaged groups for example those where English isn’t their first language.”

The consultation will consider whether pedicabs can “ply for trade” anywhere or only be available through pre-booking – as happens with minicabs at present.

People running pedicab firms would have to be of “good character” and of “good business repute” and have a fixed address in London.

TfL said the rules would provide pedicab drivers, pedestrians and other road users a “course of redress” if they experience an issue with a pedicab.

It is unknown how many pedicabs operate in London but research by the House of Commons Library said estimates varied between 200 and 900 vehicles.

Dee Corsi, chief executive of New West End Company, said: “The consultation is a vital step towards ensuring passenger and pedestrian safety.”

Ros Morgan, chief executive of Heart of London Business Alliance, said: “We would like to see the new regulations introduced as soon as possible.

“This will help to ensure that vehicles are road worthy, adequate checks are introduced for drivers and that passengers are charged a fair price.

“Ultimately, we want to help protect the safety of passengers and minimise anti-social behaviour so that the West End retains its reputation as a world-leading destination.”