Pedro Pascal Gives Fans the Gift of Christmas Thirst Traps with Shirtless Beachside Pics

It was a shirts-off Christmas for Pedro Pascal.

Hot off the Gladiator II press tour, the Chilean actor, 49, headed to the beach to celebrate the holidays with friends, including designer and LNA Clothing founder Lauren Alexander, who blessed everyone’s Instagram feeds with shirtless content of the Emmy-nominated star.

In a video shared to Alexander's Instagram Stories on Dec. 25, an abs-baring Pascal looked effortlessly cool while reading Olga Tokarczuk's "Don't Drive Your Plow Over the Bones of the Dead (yes, we zoomed in) on a lounge chair. His signature curls were also in perfect form, probably thanks to the sea salt-infused air.

Lauren Alexander/Instagram Pedro Pascal pulls a smize pose while lounging around on Christmas vacation

Alexander shared another photo of Pascal wearing aroon swim trunks and aviator sunglasses. He joined composer Brandan Campbell (the two both worked on Game of Thrones) in having a drink out of a large green coconut.

Pascal wasn’t topless the whole vacation, though. Another beach photo shared to Instagram showed the star clad in a loose-fitted white T-shirt and chevron-print swim shorts. He posed next to singer Omar Apollo and Franklin Latt, a talent agent per his IMDb page.

Lauren Alexander/Instagram Brandon Campbell (left) and Pedro Pascal (right)

No matter what time of year it is, Pascal is always down for a sunny oceanside getaway. Speaking with PEOPLE in May in partnership with Corona, he described his "perfect summer day” as one spent on the beach “with friends and with good music.”

Part of why he loves the beach so much is because there’s nothing more "therapeutic" than being near the ocean “and not thinking about anything more than just where you're at that moment.”

Lauren Alexander/Instagram Franklin Latt, Pedro Pascal and Omar Apollo pose for beachy snapshot

Pascal has had a successful year onscreen after starring in the sequel of Ridley Scott’s Gladiator and earning his first SAG Award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series for The Last of Us. He called the win an “incredible f---ing honor.”

He already has more to look forward to in the coming year. This past February, Pascal was named one of the stars in Marvel Studios’ new Fantastic Four movie, which has a release date of July 2025. He will play Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic alongside Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Julia Garner and Paul Walter Hauser.



