Santos scores late goal as D.C. United beats Montreal 1-0

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pedro Santos scored his first goal of the Major League Soccer season in the 85th minute to help D.C. United beat CF Montreal 1-0 on Saturday night to snap a four-game winless streak.

Santos, a 35-year-old midfielder who replaced Conner Antley in the 74th minute, ran onto a failed clearance and blasted a one-touch shot from just inside the area into the top corner of the net for the game's only goal.

D.C. United (2-1-3) won for the first time since it beat the New England Revolution 3-1 in the season opener.

Montreal (2-2-1), which had scored eight goals in its last three games, was shut out for the second time this season.

D.C. United outshot Montreal 20-7, 9-5 on target. Alex Bono finished with two saves and his clean sheet of the season for D.C. United. Montreal’s Jonathan Sirois had four saves.

