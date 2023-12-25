Peeks of sun on Christmas, rain returns tomorrow in south-central Pennsylvania
Peeks of sun on Christmas, rain returns tomorrow in south-central Pennsylvania
Peeks of sun on Christmas, rain returns tomorrow in south-central Pennsylvania
Beijing records longest cold wave in modern history as heating systems in part of China struggles
Fair warning: this one might make you cry a little.
Brooke Raia and Blase Raia lived in Altoona, Pa., with their children
The monarch's Christmas Day address will feature a living tree with natural and sustainable decorations
ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — In an improbable confluence of geopolitical strife, childhood wonder and salty air, a Ukrainian watchmaker has repaired a 118-year-old town clock in eastern Newfoundland that hadn't told time in decades. Liudmyla Pass, 68, had been in Newfoundland less than a month when she climbed the stairs to the long-silent clock tower in the coastal town of Carbonear on Tuesday, armed with her tools and five decades of expertise. About four hours later, she had the clock's gears clicking
Scores of names are contained in long-running, now-settled defamation lawsuit brought by Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre
A strong El Niño is responsible for a remarkably warm December across most of Canada this year
The former president hurled some unholy accusations at the Catholic incumbent in a Truth Social video.
Dense fog is in the forecast across southern Ontario into Christmas, so it’s a good thing Santa has Rudolph to lead the way
Wilma Mobley, 84, was found strangled and attacked with an "axe type instrument" in August of 1995, and her case remained unsolved for 28 years.
OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canadians should "find strength in our differences" this Christmas. In his annual Christmas address, Trudeau called for Canadians to "love our neighbours as we love ourselves" and give back, helping those who have fallen on hard times. "Let’s share the warmth of the season with those who are spending the holidays alone this year," Trudeau urged. He said that while Christians mark the religious holiday by celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ, the value
Southern Ontario is on alert a wintery mix threatens to create treacherous travel conditions in the region. Stay informed and prepared with the latest updates from Meteorologist Rhythm Reet at The Weather Network, as she breaks down the potential impacts of this weather.
The nation's gone three years without Melania Trump's eccentric Christmas decorations.
Pro-Palestinian protestors took to the streets on “Super Saturday” en masse, protesting on the day before Christmas Eve, which is often a time shoppers try to pick up last-minute gifts before the holidays. The “Shut it Down for Palestine” movement, made up of pro-Palestinian groups, had plans to “organize actions to boycott, disrupt, and rally…
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are reportedly spending Christmas and New Year's Eve together in Kansas City and Taylor will be at his games.
A dead body was found in a freezer by a family in San Diego, police have said, with details around how it ended up there still a mystery. The San Diego Police Department said "out-of-town" family members immediately called police when they found the body in a home in Zion Avenue at around 11.45am (7.45pm UK time) on Saturday. Sky News's US partner network, NBC News, reported the body is believed to be female - but no other physical details have been confirmed.
At least five times, a catastrophe has killed off the vast majority of Earth’s species. As scientists say we’re in a sixth mass extinction, what can we learn from the past?
For hours at a time, Bernard Cloutier sits at a grand piano at the First Baptist Church in Penticton, B.C., as his weathered hands weave a tapestry of melody and memory on the keys.Over the past several months, Cloutier has spent four hours a day here, multiple times a week, rediscovering his ability to play the piano as his voice fills the empty expanse of the church.It's an opportunity Cloutier, 67, said he's especially grateful for as it lends him a chance to rebuild himself through music aft
The video shows Kate feature as part of a surprise Christmas tea party.