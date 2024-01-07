Peeks of sun today, heavy rain Tuesday in south-central Pennsylvania

CBC

The first wallop of winter weather in 2024 is set to arrive Sunday and intensify throughout the day. The highest snowfall amounts are expected on Sunday evening, according to Environment Canada. The South Shore will feel the brunt of the system. Winter storm warnings have been issued by Environment Canada for Lunenburg, Queens, Shelburne and Yarmouth counties. The forecast calls for about 20 centimetres of snow along the South Shore with wind gusts up to 80 km/h.There is also a snowfall warning