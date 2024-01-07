Peeks of sun today, heavy rain Tuesday in south-central Pennsylvania
While this weekend’s snow squalls will make driving tough on Saturday night for parts of southern Ontario, we’re looking ahead to a major storm next week
The next winter storm is already on the move and is expected to bring heavy snow, blizzard conditions, strong winds, potential tornadoes and serious flooding as it carves a path from the Southwest to the Northeast through midweek.
We’re on the lookout for sneaky weekend snow squalls in southern Ontario ahead of the arrival of a major and likely disruptive storm early next week
A cold front is behind the potentially nasty weather.
Parts of Alberta will be on the hook for a quick round of snow, enough to cause some issues on the roads for travellers on Saturday
Former President Trump railed against wind energy, a standard talking point for him. But he linked it with meandering remarks about oil and currents.
When blistering extreme heat gripped India’s capital this summer, Ramesh says he felt faint but had no option other than to keep on toiling under the burning sun to provide for his family.
A Texas low brewing and has it's sights set on Ontario and Quebec early next week. The Weather Network's meteorologist Nicole Karkic has the details on what we know.
With new video, military search and rescue technicians from Winnipeg share their daring rescue of 10 people whose plane crashed 300 kilometres northeast of Yellowknife after they were forced to spend a freezing night isolated in high winds and blowing snow.
Whether you love or hate snow, Canada has seen a severe lack of it this winter, posing a significant threat to workers in the agriculture sector. Many are concerned about the abnormally dry conditions despite the prime growing season still being a few months off. David Baxter explains.
A Texas low is on the horizon, poised to impact Central Canada with a mix of rain and snow. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network provides a detailed analysis of this weather system.
Winter storm warnings are now in effect in southwestern Nova Scotia as heavy snow and potent wind gusts sweep through into Monday, likely to create some travel interruptions along the way
(Bloomberg) -- A natural gas terminal that’s been operating for more than half a century has been a crucial safeguard against blackouts when bone-chilling cold hits the US Northeast. In less than five months, it’s slated to shut forever.Most Read from BloombergBoeing Max Grounding Goes Global as Carriers Follow FAA OrderMusk’s Drug Use Concerns Tesla, SpaceX Leaders, WSJ SaysAckman Plans to Check MIT’s Kornbluth, Staff for PlagiarismBoeing 737 Max Blowout Points to Pervasive FlawsThe Everett gas
What is the polar vortex? It’s a wintertime mainstay capable of flooding Canada with some of the world’s coldest air
The UK Health Security Agency and Met Office have issued an amber cold health alert for parts of England to January 12 at noon.
Heavy snow continues across eastern Newfoundland with blizzard like conditions on the way. More details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh,
The first wallop of winter weather in 2024 is set to arrive Sunday and intensify throughout the day. The highest snowfall amounts are expected on Sunday evening, according to Environment Canada. The South Shore will feel the brunt of the system. Winter storm warnings have been issued by Environment Canada for Lunenburg, Queens, Shelburne and Yarmouth counties. The forecast calls for about 20 centimetres of snow along the South Shore with wind gusts up to 80 km/h.There is also a snowfall warning
The ‘blister’ creatures live in mountain regions of Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia and Spain, researchers said.
Floodwaters from the River Trent spilled into homes in Newark-on-Trent, England, on Jan. 5. The lingering effects of Storm Henk continue to disrupt travel and cause power outages in multiple areas.
New Yorkers were battening down on Saturday for what is expected to be the first major winter storm of 2024, forecast to dump a snowy mix on the Big Apple and beyond through the weekend. It’s been nearly two years since New York has seen more than an inch of snow in a 24-hour time span. While it’s a near certainty the city will be hit with at least some snow, whether it will break its nearly ...