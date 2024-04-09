Peel police seek help identifying woman found dead in Mississauga

Peel police have released this composite sketch of a woman whose body was found on the shores of Lake Ontario in Mississauga on March 25. Police have been unable to identify her. (Submitted by Peel Regional Police - image credit)

Peel police say they need help from the public in identifying a woman whose body was found on the shores of Lake Ontario in Mississauga last month.

In a news release on Monday, police said the body was found on the shoreline near Richey Crescent on March 25. At the time, police said they received a call from someone whose home backs out onto the lake.

Police said in the release that they have been unable to find the deceased woman's name.

"Despite the best efforts of investigators, including fingerprint comparisons and federal database searches of missing persons, police have been unable to identify the woman," police said.

Police released a composite sketch of the woman drawn by a forensic artist and police added the sketch closely resembles the woman.

According to police, the woman is believed to be between 50 and 60, five feet tall, with a medium build, black and grey hair and partial dentures.

She was wearing a black tank top, black yoga pants and boots.

At the time, police said the body had likely been in the water for 24 to 48 hours.

Anyone with information that may help police in identifying the woman and locating her family is asked to contact Peel police.