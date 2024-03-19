Peers go into battle to delay Rishi Sunak's flagship Rwanda Bill in 'constitutional' showdown

Peers were rallying for a constitutional showdown with the Government over its Rwanda Bill which could delay deportation flights for months.

Members of the House of Lords were preparing to go into battle against the Commons again over the deeply controversial legislation.

Ultimately, peers are not expected to block the bill.

But they could delay it for weeks, or possibly months, making it more difficult for Rishi Sunak to get his Rwanda deportation flights off the ground.

He is facing opposition from Labour, Liberal Democrat, crossbench and some Tory peers.

The Prime Minister has insisted on his aim to get spring flights carrying asylum seekers to Rwanda as the Government overturned all attempts by the House of Lords to change to its deportation legislation.

The Government saw off 10 amendments from peers to the Safety of Rwanda (Asylum and Immigration) Bill, after a minister had accused the Lords of trying to “wreck” the legislation.

The parliamentary showdown over the bill will continue on Wednesday, when peers were set to seek to press for changes in a process known as “ping-pong”.

Former Labour Lord Chancellor Lord Falconer signalled that many peers would try to amend the bill again despite the firm stance from the Commons.

He told Times Radio: “The question for the unelected House is is this a matter of such constitutional principle, that they will hold out.

“We’ve got to rally all our troops tomorrow to try to defeat it (the bill).

“I suspect we may well defeat many of these pronged back amendments from the Commons tomorrow.”

He explained further: “A win for us is holding out for as long as possible. The next I mean, holding on to the next election may not be achievable, but what may be achievable is that it takes so long that the Government can’t get any of its flights to Rwanda.”

Mr Sunak is pushing ahead with the scheme to deal with the “small boats” crisis in the Channel.

But the Supreme Court ruled that the Government’s Rwanda plan was unlawful given that asylum seekers sent there could be returned to the country from where they had originally fled, even if they could be put at risk of torture, abuse and even death.

Story continues

Lord Falconer added that currently there was no basis to say that Rwanda is a “safe” place to send asylum seekers to from Britain, despite the bill and a new agreement with Kigali.

Conservative Peer Lord Deben told LBC that Rwanda wasn’t safe and that the bill was unconstitutional, adding: "I've never told a public lie in all the 16 years of being Minister... I'm not going to tell one now."

A view of the Palace of Westminster (Jordan Pettitt/PA) (PA Wire)

The Commons goes into its Easter recess at the close of business on March 26, with peers heading away from Westminster a day later, meaning that if the Lords maintain their resistance to the legislation it is unlikely to pass before the break.

MPs voted by majorities ranging from 57 to 78 to reject the series of amendments made to the Bill by peers, an indication of a relatively stress-free Monday for the Government.

The amendments overturned included an attempt by peers to ensure the Bill complies with domestic and international law, and a requirement that Parliament cannot declare Rwanda to be a safe country until the treaty with its promised safeguards is fully implemented.

Home Office minister Michael Tomlinson said Rwanda has a “long and proud history” of integrating asylum seekers and refugees and said the UK Government had “published evidence” in support of Rwanda being a safe country.

He also told the Commons: “They are wrecking amendments.”

The proposed legislation seeks to compel judges to regard the east African country as safe in a bid to clear the way to send asylum seekers who cross the Channel in small boats on a one-way flight to Rwanda.

Peers also moved an amendment to exempt people from removal to Rwanda if they have put themselves in harm’s way by working with the UK armed forces or UK Government overseas from removal to Rwanda.

MPs rejected the amendment but Mr Tomlinson sought to offer assurances over the UK Government’s commitment to combat veterans who helped the UK.

He said existing legislation gives the Home Secretary discretion to consider cases on an individual basis and once the Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy review has concluded, the Government will consider and revisit how existing law can be applied.

For Labour, shadow Home Office minister Stephen Kinnock said of the 10 amendments: “They each serve to make this shambolic mess of a Bill marginally less absurd, and they would serve only to put in statute what ministers have actually promised from that despatch box.

“Not one of these amendments is designed to prevent the departure of flights to Rwanda, as the Prime Minister has repeatedly and wrongly implied that they will.”

The Government was reported to have identified 150 to 200 asylum seekers or economic migrants, who could be put on flights to Rwanda.

The Rwanda scheme could cost taxpayers nearly £2 million for each of the first 300 asylum seekers sent to Rwanda, according to the National Audit Office.