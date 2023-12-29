Pele fans remember soccer star one year after his death

STORY: The fans visited the mausoleum where the soccer star's remains lie in the city of Santos, in southeastern Brazil.

The body of Pele rests at the Ecumenical Memorial Necropolis, the world's tallest vertical cemetery, according to the Guinness World Records organization.

Pele, one of the most iconic sportsmen in history, passed away one year ago on December 29, 2022 from cancer at the age of 82.

The soccer star shot to fame in 1958 at the age of 17 when his goals helped Brazil win the World Cup for the first time.

Pele scored over 1,000 goals in his career - for Brazil, his club Santos and then the New York Cosmos.