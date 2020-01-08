Good News, Peloton Haters: Flywheel Bikes Are On Sale At Amazon Today

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

The Oprah-approved exercise bike that's now on sale. (Photo: Amazon) More

You might have been weirded out by the now-infamous Peloton commercial that features a man giving his wife a Peloton bike for the holidays.

It was called “dystopian” by some. It was trashed so hard that Peloton stock fell by almost 10%, sparking serious backlash — and some hilarious spoofs, too.

We don’t have time to unpack everything that was wrong with that Peloton ad. (Our colleague Josephine Harvey did that here.) But if you can’t justify joining the #onepeloton movement to keep your “new year, new healthier you” resolution alive, we have good news.

via GIPHY

We just spotted an exercise bike that’s not from Peloton on a huge markdown on Amazon. That’s good news for Peloton haters.

The Flywheel Home Bike is on sale for today, Jan. 8, only at Amazon. Originally $1,699, the bike is on sale right now for $999 and includes a free two-month subscription for cycling and off-bike workouts. The bike plus a tablet and two-month subscription is usually $1,999, but it’s currently on sale for $1,299.

With the start of a new decade, you might feel some added pressure around a “new year, new healthier you” resolution. Maybe you’ve already switched out takeout for a meal kit that you can cook or snatched up some leggings that’ll get you through a new workout routine.

But this bike will have you following your resolution at your own pace, from the comfort of home.

Plus, it was one of Oprah’s favorite tech things for 2019.

If you’re not feeling going to work out at a studio, the bike includes the first two months of a subscription service that lets you stream thousands of live and recorded workouts on an Apple or Android device. You can even cast a video to your Apple TV or Chromecast.

If you opt for the tablet option, the tablet is built into the bike already for you to stream from. A monthly subscription after the first two months is $39 a month.

The bike features performance metrics, like a pacer to beat your average scores during a ride and progress tracking to set goals and personal bests. You’ll need Look Delta-compatible cycling shoes for this bike as well.

The Flywheel Home Bike in action: The deal includes a free two-month subscription to cycling and strength workouts. (Photo: Amazon) More