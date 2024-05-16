Pelican Bay Aquatic Center to open this year after leaking thousands of gallons a day last year
Pelican Bay Aquatic Center to open this year after leaking thousands of gallons a day last year
Pelican Bay Aquatic Center to open this year after leaking thousands of gallons a day last year
The basketball player showed off her sexy style amid her divorce from Darren Waller
“Gonna be epic,” Brittany Mahomes promised her Instagram followers just before the new Swimsuit Issue debuted. And she played a Taylor Swift song.
The couple were together for seven years.
DENVER (AP) — The nameplate above the locker for Valeri Nichushkin has already been removed at the Colorado Avalanche's practice facility. It could be just for now — or possibly for good. For a second consecutive year, the Avalanche are on the brink of elimination from the playoffs with Nichushkin, one of their top players, unavailable due to circumstances away from the ice. This may be the last straw for the Avs when it comes to the talented 29-year-old Russian forward. Nichushkin was suspended
The mogul last covered the publication in 2014 alongside Nina Agdal and Lily Aldridge
VANCOUVER — Canucks head coach Rick Tocchet says Thatcher Demko has "improved immensely the last 72 hours" as the all-star goaltender works his way back from a lower-body injury. The 28-year-old started Vancouver's playoff opener against the Nashville Predators, but hasn't suited up since. Vancouver has turned to third-string rookie Arturs Silovs in the post-season after backup Casey DeSmith was hurt in Game 3 against the Predators. Silovs, who is 4-3 in the playoffs with a .907 save percentage
Willson Contreras broke his arm getting hit by a swing last week, shining a spotlight on the risk catchers are taking in the name of efficiency.
PRAGUE, Czechia — Captain John Tavares scored 15 seconds into overtime and saved his teammates some embarrassment as Canada held on for a 6-5 win over Austria on Tuesday at the world hockey championship. Tavares ended the extra session quickly, taking the puck from behind centre ice, then skating into the Austrian zone and ripping a shot past goaltender David Madlener. It was unlikely anyone on the Canadian bench would have thought such heroics would have been necessary after 40 minutes of play.
Good news for Adam Levine. The former Voice coach may finally start to live down the Season 15 gaffe that found him pleading with viewers to save one of his contestants (who had been too ill to sing) over another (who actually had performed). The show of favoritism dogged the Maroon 5 frontman until and …
Umpire Erich Bacchus said he found "the stickiest stuff" he has ever felt on a glove while doing an inspection on Ronel Blanco, triggering the pitcher's ejection during a Houston Astros win over the Oakland Athletics.
TORONTO — The second phase of renovations at Toronto's Scotiabank Arena has begun. Keith Pelley, president and CEO of Maple Leaf Sport and Entertainment, did a ceremonial groundbreaking at the downtown arena this morning. Construction could not begin until the NHL's Maple Leafs and NBA's Raptors, the venue's primary occupants, had finished their seasons. This phase of construction is focused on the 100 level and upgrading the fan experience. Pelley says this phase of renovations will be complete
Verstappen has won four of the first six races in 2024.
Jeff Fisher was fired by the Rams in 2016, making way for Sean McVay. Since then, Fisher has bounced around lesser leagues and has a daunting task ahead with the AFL.
The pair met in 2012 and married in 2017.
BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — More than 20 years after winning an unlikely gold medal in short track speedskating at the Salt Lake City Olympics, Steven Bradbury is back in the news for another good reason. Bradbury has been presented with a bravery award by the Queensland state governor for rescuing four teenagers from rough seas at a beach at Caloundra, an hour north of the capital Brisbane, in March of last year. In 2002, Bradbury became known as the “accidental hero” after winning Australia's f
Toronto star forward Natalie Spooner is out for the Professional Women's Hockey League playoffs with a knee injury. The PWHL team placed Spooner on long-term injured reserve Wednesday after she was checked into the boards by Minnesota's Grace Zumwinkle in Game 3 of their best-of-five semifinal Monday. Spooner collapsed to the ice following the hit and managed to crawl back to the Toronto bench. Spooner led the league with 27 points in 24 regular-season games. Her league-leading 20 goals were nin
The basketball went for a full leather look.
DENVER (AP) — Anthony Edwards was seeing double everywhere he turned. All by design as the Denver Nuggets doubled the attention on Minnesota's standout guard. It was yet another wrinkle for the Nuggets, who held Edwards to 18 points — 15 below his average in this series — in their 112-97 win over the Timberwolves on Tuesday night in Game 5. “We knew we had to do something different with Anthony Edwards. That guy is just a one-man wrecking crew,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said. “We trapped him
Authorities say a security guard trainee at an Amazon warehouse in Ohio was fatally shot by police after he tried to shoot his supervisor and later shot an officer. The initial shooting occurred Sunday at the warehouse.
Toronto FC will be missing its coach and four players through suspension for Wednesday's game at Nashville SC after the MLS Disciplinary Committee handed down its initial verdict on Saturday night's ugly post-game melee with New York City FC. Five other TFC players are out injured. One of them, fullback/wingback Richie Laryea, is both injured and suspended. On Wednesday morning, the league announced one-game bans for coach John Herdman, goalkeeper Sean Johnson and Laryea. The decisions take care